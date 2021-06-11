With pace of shots slowing, COVID vaccinations shift to Omaha doctors' offices

The event comes as the pace of vaccination has slowed significantly, both nationally and in Nebraska. The Biden administration has set a goal of getting at least one shot into 70% of adult Americans by July 4. According to the New York Times​, 63% of Nebraskans ages 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine. The Douglas County Health Department says 64.9% of adults 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Dr. Michael Schooff, director of primary care for CHI Health, said those who were eager to get vaccinated lined up earlier this spring and flooded mass vaccination clinics.

But others, he said, have been hesitant or haven't yet found the time to get their shots. For them, being able to visit with a trusted health care provider, typically one they have known for years, can make a difference. Not only can such patients ask their doctors questions about the science behind the vaccines, they also can discuss how the vaccine will impact them personally, based on their medical conditions and any medications they take.

"To have that one-on-one conversation really has helped with many of those who were hesitant," Schooff said.