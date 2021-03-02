Workers at Grand Island meatpacking plant getting vaccinated against COVID

The department, Anderson said Tuesday, still is waiting for results to determine whether the positive samples involve one of the new, more easily transmitted variants of COVID-19.

Regardless of whether the cases involve a variant or an uptick in the original strain, she said, "we need to move quickly to vaccinate additional priority groups."

Anderson said the West Central District Health Department in North Platte transferred 600 doses of vaccine to her department, which also received emergency authorization to use second doses as first doses. Meatpacking plant workers, she said, are the district's next priority group under the state's system.

Nikki Richardson, a JBS USA spokeswoman, said the Grand Island plant expects to receive 2,500 doses of vaccine this week. "Our focus is on achieving the highest voluntary participation rate possible," she said.

The Iowa Department of Health announced Monday that it is directing the 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it will receive to 17 counties, including Pottawattamie County, to vaccinate front-line, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors, as well as those who live and work in settings where social distancing is not feasible.