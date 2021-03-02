Workers at Grand Island meatpacking plant getting vaccinated against COVID

More than 650 employees at the JBS USA plant in Grand Island had received COVID-19 vaccines by noon Tuesday in what a local health official called a "strong start" to vaccination efforts at the beef processor.
The Central District Health Department, based in Grand Island, plans to offer on-site vaccination clinics at the plant every day this week through Friday, said Teresa Anderson, the department's director. The effort is a cooperative one between the department and JBS.
The Grand Island clinics come amid a larger launch of worker vaccination initiatives at meat-processing plants across much of the country, including those in Nebraska and Iowa.
The pace of the rollout in Nebraska varies by location and population, as it has for other priority groups in the state.
Food processing workers are part of the current phase of people being vaccinated under the state's plan, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.
Each local health department will move through vaccination phases at different rates, said Khalilah LeGrand, the spokeswoman.
The Douglas County Health Department was getting calls Tuesday from workers and others who were asking when vaccinations will start for plants in the county. The calls apparently were prompted by reports that vaccinations for meatpacking workers were beginning.
No exact timeline for vaccinating the county's food workers has been determined, although the matter is under discussion, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman. "It's not like they're forgotten, that's for sure," he said.
Other critical infrastructure workers remain in line ahead of the group, he said, and those groups contain lots of people. The health department announced Tuesday that it expects to receive 5,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency approval over the weekend, and plans to offer it to area teachers Saturday.
Eric Reeder, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 293, said he doesn't mind following behind teachers. But he said it's important that meatpacking workers get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Many food processing plants, where workers toil in close proximity and share locker rooms and other spaces, were hard hit by the virus early in the pandemic.
"It does concern me that I have a plant doing it (vaccination) and I have other plants that aren't even able to get a date," he said.
The Central District Health Department announced Friday that it had identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with JBS employees. Officials sent 23 specimens to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in Omaha for analysis.
The department, Anderson said Tuesday, still is waiting for results to determine whether the positive samples involve one of the new, more easily transmitted variants of COVID-19.
Regardless of whether the cases involve a variant or an uptick in the original strain, she said, "we need to move quickly to vaccinate additional priority groups."
Anderson said the West Central District Health Department in North Platte transferred 600 doses of vaccine to her department, which also received emergency authorization to use second doses as first doses. Meatpacking plant workers, she said, are the district's next priority group under the state's system.
Nikki Richardson, a JBS USA spokeswoman, said the Grand Island plant expects to receive 2,500 doses of vaccine this week. "Our focus is on achieving the highest voluntary participation rate possible," she said.
The Iowa Department of Health announced Monday that it is directing the 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it will receive to 17 counties, including Pottawattamie County, to vaccinate front-line, essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors, as well as those who live and work in settings where social distancing is not feasible.
Tyson Foods officials said they expect many of the company's 13,000 Iowa employees to get shots during vaccination events later this week, either at or near seven facilities across Iowa, including in Council Bluffs.
