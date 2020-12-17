YMCA of Greater Omaha gets gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Tointon declined to say how much money the YMCA received from Scott. Officials are undecided on how to use the grant money, Tointon said, but they plan on seeking input from the community and YMCA leaders before making a decision.

"We want to be thoughtful. We want to take our time," Tointon said. "I'm sure we'll get a lot of opinions and ideas that we'll really want to dive in and vet."

The YMCA of Greater Omaha has felt the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the organization has lost $6 million in revenue, Tointon said. The 10 branches, three of which are in Iowa, had to close temporarily early on in the pandemic. They've since reduced class sizes and programming.

Tointon said it didn't qualify for funding from the Paycheck Protection Program. And although the YMCA did receive CARES Act funding, it hasn't provided enough financial relief to make up for the last nine months of the pandemic.

None of the YMCA of Greater Omaha's branches have closed permanently. A Lincoln branch announced its permanent closure earlier this fall.

"We've done everything we can in order to survive through this," Tointon said.