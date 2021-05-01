YMCA of Greater Omaha offering virtual classes to members

Gymgoers can squeeze in their favorite workout without having to step foot inside a local YMCA.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha is now offering fitness classes on demand to members.
The program, dubbed Virtual Y, lets members view prerecorded fitness classes, said Theresa Lovings, association director of health and wellness for the YMCA of Greater Omaha.
The program began in April with the YMCA’s Silver Sneakers course, a fitness class tailored for older adults.
Other virtual offerings include high-intensity interval training, targeted strength training and yoga.
Lovings said patrons have been asking for virtual classes long before the pandemic began. But YMCA staff didn’t have the technology to produce virtual classes at the time.
The virtual library has nearly 40 classes. Lovings said staff members plan to add three to four new classes each week.
“We’re going to watch and see what demand looks like and go from there,” she said. “We’ll see how people want to use this as a supplement to their workout routine.”
The virtual classes, Lovings said, allow the YMCA to reach its audience in new ways. The classes have attracted people who aren’t yet sure about returning to the gym. But Lovings also expects the classes to come in handy during snowstorms or vacations.
“If we’ve learned anything in the last 12 months, it’s that our health is precious, and exercise is such an important part of maintaining your health,” Lovings said. “We’re hoping this helps members bridge that gap wherever they are.”
YMCA members can access the classes through the metroymca.org website by entering the barcode on their Y cards.
