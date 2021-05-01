 Skip to main content
YMCA of Greater Omaha offering virtual classes to members
We all know the benefits of exercising regularly but starting out can be tough so here are some tips to keep you motivated. 1. Set A SMART Goal. Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-based goals are effective because they give you a specific time frame. Goals with no deadline can easily be put off instead try telling yourself “I’ll run my first 5k in the next 10 weeks”. 2. Fit Workouts Into Your Schedule. Fitting your exercise routine into your lifestyle is usually easier than trying to force yourself into a new routine. Start with what’s easy and doable and ramp it up from there. 3. Try Different Workouts. Find a workout you enjoy doing. If you don’t enjoy your workout’s you won’t stick with them. Examples include yoga, soccer, basketball, weights, pilates, running, or indoor cycling. 4. Find A Workout Partner Or Join A Group. Exercising by yourself can be boring, lonely, and demotivating. Inviting friends or joining a group means you have someone to hold you accountable. 5. Listen To Music. Music can motivate you to keep going during your workouts especially if it’s a song that pumps you up!

Gymgoers can squeeze in their favorite workout without having to step foot inside a local YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha is now offering fitness classes on demand to members.

The program, dubbed Virtual Y, lets members view prerecorded fitness classes, said Theresa Lovings, association director of health and wellness for the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

The program began in April with the YMCA’s Silver Sneakers course, a fitness class tailored for older adults.

Other virtual offerings include high-intensity interval training, targeted strength training and yoga.

Lovings said patrons have been asking for virtual classes long before the pandemic began. But YMCA staff didn’t have the technology to produce virtual classes at the time.

The virtual library has nearly 40 classes. Lovings said staff members plan to add three to four new classes each week.

“We’re going to watch and see what demand looks like and go from there,” she said. “We’ll see how people want to use this as a supplement to their workout routine.”

The virtual classes, Lovings said, allow the YMCA to reach its audience in new ways. The classes have attracted people who aren’t yet sure about returning to the gym. But Lovings also expects the classes to come in handy during snowstorms or vacations.

“If we’ve learned anything in the last 12 months, it’s that our health is precious, and exercise is such an important part of maintaining your health,” Lovings said. “We’re hoping this helps members bridge that gap wherever they are.”

YMCA members can access the classes through the metroymca.org website by entering the barcode on their Y cards.

Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments

You never know who you might run into at the gym.

There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.

Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.

Check out their stories.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

