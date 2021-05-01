YMCA of Greater Omaha offering virtual classes to members

Gymgoers can squeeze in their favorite workout without having to step foot inside a local YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha is now offering fitness classes on demand to members.

The program, dubbed Virtual Y, lets members view prerecorded fitness classes, said Theresa Lovings, association director of health and wellness for the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

The program began in April with the YMCA’s Silver Sneakers course, a fitness class tailored for older adults.

Other virtual offerings include high-intensity interval training, targeted strength training and yoga.

Lovings said patrons have been asking for virtual classes long before the pandemic began. But YMCA staff didn’t have the technology to produce virtual classes at the time.

The virtual library has nearly 40 classes. Lovings said staff members plan to add three to four new classes each week.

“We’re going to watch and see what demand looks like and go from there,” she said. “We’ll see how people want to use this as a supplement to their workout routine.”