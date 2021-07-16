You can skip masks in most places, but not in Nebraska hospitals

Many Nebraskans have once again gotten used to popping into a grocery store or showing up at a restaurant without a face mask.

But masks still are required — even for vaccinated patients, visitors and staff — in most health care settings. Health systems are seeking to remind those who have gotten used to going mask-free that the rules still apply.

Molly Herzberg, vice president of patient care services with Community Hospital in McCook, Nebraska, said it’s challenging being one of the only organizations still requiring masks.

“They’re used to everywhere else going mask-free,” she said of hospital patients and visitors. “But when they come here, they have to mask.”

The requirements are based on several federal rules. The last municipal mask mandate in the state appeared to run out with the expiration of Omaha’s rule in late May. Most hospitals and clinics have eased or removed limits on visitors and restrictions on people accompanying patients to appointments.

Guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for instance, still call on hospital staff, patients and visitors in patient-care areas to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.