Young kids in Omaha get their first COVID vaccine shots

Dack said the state’s latest data show that the risk of being hospitalized for people of all ages who are not vaccinated is now about 10 times higher than for those who are vaccinated.

The adult version of the vaccine was approved for 12-to-15-year-olds in May. Elementary-age children, however, had to wait while clinical trials tested the vaccine’s safety and dosing in that population.

Michele Leibfarth, a registered nurse giving the shots at Kohll’s, said the pharmacy administered about 50 kid doses in less than two hours Wednesday night. Children will need a second dose at least 21 days after the first.

Parents, she said, were enthusiastic, telling her, “I’m so excited, because now we can go places and do things.”

Also lining up for his shot Thursday was Kaiden Kocourek, 8. His father, Ethan Kocourek, said his wife made the boy’s appointment online. “This is just the next in line,” he said. “We got ours, and we’ve just been waiting for him to get his shot.”

Kaiden rolled up his sleeve for his shot with no hesitation. He said he was prepared because he already had gotten a flu shot. In seconds, the shot was over and he had a bandage on his arm. He chose a Blow Pop as a prize and went with his dad to wait out his 15-minute observation period.