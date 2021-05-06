Youths in Nebraska can enroll in COVID vaccine trials; shots expected to be OK'd for some

Efforts to get youths vaccinated against COVID-19 are taking two tracks: preparing for emergency approval of one vaccine for those ages 12 to 15, and conducting clinical trials aimed at pushing the age even lower.
Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds is expected by early next week. Preliminary trial results released by Pfizer found no COVID cases among fully vaccinated youths, compared with 18 cases among those given placebo shots.
Locally, the Douglas County Health Department this week alerted parents to the anticipated FDA approval so they can prepare to vaccinate youths in that age group.
Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the health department's senior epidemiologist, said the department is working with pediatricians' offices to make sure the vaccine is available in as many offices as possible. Health officials know many parents will want to speak with their kids' doctors about the shots and that many will prefer that their children be vaccinated in those offices.
While pediatricians are used to vaccinating lots of children, the Pfizer vaccine has different storage and handling requirements than most. It comes in multi-dose vials, which means a clinic needs to attract enough patients to use all doses once a vial is opened. The vaccine also will be available for the 12-to-15 group at community clinics where the Pfizer vaccine is now offered. A parent or guardian must accompany youths under 18.
The Pfizer vaccine currently is approved for only those people who are 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been cleared for those 18 and older.
Meanwhile, clinical trials are underway to test current COVID-19 vaccines in younger children and to bring new ones to market.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine plan to enroll up to 50 adolescents ages 12 to 17 in a national clinical trial testing the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine candidate by Maryland-based Novavax.
Meridian Clinical Research in Omaha also is recruiting 12- to 17-year-olds for the Novavax trial.
UNMC and Meridian already have participated in a trial of the Novavax vaccine in adults. The Novavax product is not yet approved by the FDA.
Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of UNMC's infectious diseases division, said the Novavax vaccine is based on a more tried-and-true approach than the vaccines currently cleared for use in the U.S.
That difference, he said, may make it more appealing to parents who have questions or remain hesitant about the newer technologies used in the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots.
Omaha-area researchers also hope to begin enrolling even younger children in various trials.
The Child Health Research Institute, a pediatric research partnership between UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, expects to begin enrolling 5- to 11-year-olds in a later-phase trial of the Pfizer vaccine in late May, said Dr. Kari Simonsen, chairwoman of UNMC's pediatrics department and Children's pediatrician in chief.
Enrollment for even younger groups, those ages 2 to 4 years and 6 months to 23 months, are expected to follow this summer.
Meanwhile, Quality Clinical Research, a research clinic in Omaha, last week began enrolling children ages 6 months to 12 years old for a trial of the Moderna vaccine in kids.
Seneca Harrison, the company's CEO and owner, said work is underway to determine proper dosing. The company expects to first enroll a smaller number of local children for a Phase 2 trial, and then sign up 100 or more for a larger trial of about 6,000 volunteers nationwide that will begin in early August.
Harrison said his waiting list already is filling. Parents are calling from Minneapolis, Denver and Kansas City. With many adults now vaccinated, many parents are looking to get their children vaccinated as the final front in battling the pandemic.
Rupp stressed that it will be important for young people to get vaccinated. Even though children are less likely than older people to suffer serious infections, such cases do happen. Some young people also go on to develop lingering symptoms, known as long COVID.
Health officials also know children play an important role in the coronavirus' chain of transmission. Bringing cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths, under control will take broad immunity throughout the population, including among young people.
It's also important, Rupp said, to continue developing new vaccines in addition to the three already approved. Researchers may find that one provides longer-lasting protection or that another works better or produces fewer side effects in people of different ages.
"We need additional alternatives," he said, "because we still don't know what's going to work best and what's going to have the longest-lasting immunity."
The Novavax shot differs from the three approved vaccines in that it relies on injections of harmless copies of the spike protein found on the coronavirus’ surface to stimulate an immune response to the virus. The vaccine also includes a component, called an adjuvant, to boost the response and stimulate higher levels of antibodies.
Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Novavax product requires two shots given roughly three weeks apart
But the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a newer technology that involves injecting a piece of messenger RNA that codes for the spike protein. Once injected, the mRNA induces the body to make enough of the protein to stimulate the immune system.
The J&J shot involves still another approach, using a disabled virus to deliver the instructions for making the protein.
Rupp said UNMC was one of the top-enrolling sites for the adult Novavax trial, with nearly 500 participants. The trial is being carried out at more than 100 locations across the country. Meridian also participated in adult trials.
Rupp said he anticipates that Novavax will present adult data to the FDA in a month or two. He anticipates that the agency will decide whether to approve it for use later this summer.
The adolescent portion of the trial will be smaller, Rupp said, seeking to enroll about 3,000 participants nationwide. The UNMC arms of both the adult and adolescent Novavax trials are being led by Dr. Diana Florescu, a professor and infectious diseases specialist in UNMC’s internal medicine department.
For more information about the UNMC arm of the adolescent trial or to enroll, go to unmc.edu/covidvaccinetrial. For more information or to enroll with Meridian, go to COVID-19 Vaccine Study for Kids and Teens • Meridian Clinical Research (mcrmed.com). Quality Clinical Research can be reached at qcromaha.com.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41