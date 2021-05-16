A purple hue to your tomato plants isn't a good sign

If you are worried about your favorite garden spot still having what you want, just buy what you need now and plant it when conditions are right.

Maureen Borden tribute

Neighbors are paying homage to Maureen Borden by planting the strips of garden that she tended for years on the corner of 57th and Leavenworth Streets.

Volunteers are welcome to help from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Aksarben-Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association President Jen Bauer said Maureen’s brother, Howard, was grateful for help with the colorful garden beds after Maureen’s death last year.

“Diana Wilkins came up with this idea,” Bauer said. “We will manage it for you and share her seeds to carry on her legacy.”

Wilkins and other neighbors pulled out the old plants and collected the seeds.

Wilkins has made packets of zinnia seeds for anyone who would like one.

Bauer said it will be a lot of work, but they want to continue the efforts of Borden, known as the Flower Lady of Leavenworth.