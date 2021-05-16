A purple hue to your tomato plants isn't a good sign

Tomato plants were usually the topic of concern. Leaves are showing a purple tint, a sure sign of cold damage.
“It almost looks like kale,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service. “It’s kind of pretty, but it’s not good for the plant. We don’t know how healthy that plant is going to be.”
Evans said a lot of people planted early, teased by bouts of springlike temperatures. But even now in the middle of May, the soil isn’t warm enough to plant warm-season vegetables.
Soil temperature needs to be 65 or above for plants like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and okra to flourish.
Replanting might be the only option.
“They are going to struggle. Some just fail to thrive,” Evans said. “They might not produce as well as they could.”
Although it might be a hit to your pocketbook, Evans said there is no reason to panic if you have to start over. There’s a lot of season left.
Evans said his basement is full of basil, tomatoes, peppers and annuals, just waiting to go in the ground. So is my front porch.
I was excited to see temperatures in the 70s in the forecast, but Evans said don’t be fooled again. Check that soil temperature first at mgextensionwx.com, then go for it if the numbers are right.
Planting season is about a week to 10 days later than normal.
“Our patience has dwindled the last 13 months, and we want it now,” Evans said. “I know I have no patience. I’m just waiting for things to warm up.”
Busy garden centers
Gardening continues to be just as popular as last season, when people bought flowers and vegetables in huge numbers.
“Weekdays where we normally have time to clean up and move things around, we are busy by 9 a.m. and stay busy until around 6,” said Austin Cirian of Cirian’s Farmers Drive-In Market.
Greenhouses have tried to grow more to keep up with demand. Last spring, Cirian said they were running low by late May. He hopes that they can carry a good selection until at least mid-June.
“Veggies are still going like crazy, but dragon wing begonias, black petunias, geraniums and sweet potato vine seem to be even more popular than usual.”
If you are worried about your favorite garden spot still having what you want, just buy what you need now and plant it when conditions are right.
Maureen Borden tribute
Neighbors are paying homage to Maureen Borden by planting the strips of garden that she tended for years on the corner of 57th and Leavenworth Streets.
Volunteers are welcome to help from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Aksarben-Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association President Jen Bauer said Maureen’s brother, Howard, was grateful for help with the colorful garden beds after Maureen’s death last year.
“Diana Wilkins came up with this idea,” Bauer said. “We will manage it for you and share her seeds to carry on her legacy.”
Wilkins and other neighbors pulled out the old plants and collected the seeds.
Wilkins has made packets of zinnia seeds for anyone who would like one.
Bauer said it will be a lot of work, but they want to continue the efforts of Borden, known as the Flower Lady of Leavenworth.
Borden had an affectionate name for the colorful garden, often filled with zinnias, that caught motorists’ eyes. She called it “The Devil’s Strip” because it was so hard to water.
“If you had seen Mo during the summer,” Bauer said, “she was out there quite a bit.”
Gardening guidelines
Is this going to be a vegetable garden? An herb garden? A flower garden? If you choose to grow flowers, do you want annuals, which you must replant each year but which give color most of the summer? Or do you prefer perennials, which have a shorter bloom time but come back year after year? You can mix any of the above — after all, it’s your garden. Just one bit of advice: Start small. ’Tis better to succeed just a little than to fail grandly.
Almost all vegetables and most flowers need about six hours of full sun each day. Spend a day in your chosen spot, and watch how the sun moves across the space. It might receive more sun than you think.
But don’t despair if your lot is largely sunless; many plants tolerate shade. Check plant tags or ask the staff at your local garden center to find out how much sun a plant requires.
Put the garden where you can’t ignore its pleas for attention — outside the back door, near the mailbox, by the window you stare out when you dry your hair.
Place it close enough to a water spigot that you won’t have to drag the hose to the hinterlands.
Get rid of the sod covering the area you plan to plant. If you want quick results, you can dig it out, but it’s easier to smother it with newspaper. A layer of five sheets is usually thick enough; double that if your lawn is Bermuda grass or St. Augustine grass. Spread a 3-inch layer of compost (or a combination of potting soil and topsoil) on the newspaper and wait. It’ll take about four months for the compost and paper to decompose.
If you don’t want to wait or if the area is covered with weeds such as creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea), you’re better off digging the sod out.
Invariably, soil needs a boost. The solution is simple: organic matter. Add a 2- to 3-inch layer of compost, decayed leaves, dry grass clippings or old manure. If you’re digging the soil, till the organic matter into the soil. If you decide not to dig or are working with an established bed you can’t dig, leave the organic matter on the surface, and it will work its way into the soil in a few months.
To learn more about your soil, have a soil test done through your county cooperative extension office. They’ll lead you through the procedure: how much soil to send from which parts of the garden and the best time to obtain samples. Expect a two-week wait for their findings, which will tell you what your soil lacks and how to amend it.
Digging loosens the soil so roots can penetrate more easily. But digging when the soil is too wet or too dry can ruin its structure. Dig only when the soil is moist enough to form a loose ball in your fist but dry enough to fall apart when you drop it. Use a spade or spading fork to gently turn the top 8 to 12 inches of soil, mixing in the layer of organic matter you’ve applied. In vegetable gardens and beds of annual flowers, turn the soil only once a year — in the spring before you plant.
