A purple hue to your tomato plants isn't a good sign
The downtown Omaha Farmers Market returned for the season with fewer restrictions because of the pandemic.

Tomato plants were usually the topic of concern. Leaves are showing a purple tint, a sure sign of cold damage.

“It almost looks like kale,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service. “It’s kind of pretty, but it’s not good for the plant. We don’t know how healthy that plant is going to be.”

Evans said a lot of people planted early, teased by bouts of springlike temperatures. But even now in the middle of May, the soil isn’t warm enough to plant warm-season vegetables.

Soil temperature needs to be 65 or above for plants like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and okra to flourish.

Replanting might be the only option.

“They are going to struggle. Some just fail to thrive,” Evans said. “They might not produce as well as they could.”

Although it might be a hit to your pocketbook, Evans said there is no reason to panic if you have to start over. There’s a lot of season left.

Evans said his basement is full of basil, tomatoes, peppers and annuals, just waiting to go in the ground. So is my front porch.

I was excited to see temperatures in the 70s in the forecast, but Evans said don’t be fooled again. Check that soil temperature first at mgextensionwx.com, then go for it if the numbers are right.

Planting season is about a week to 10 days later than normal.

“Our patience has dwindled the last 13 months, and we want it now,” Evans said. “I know I have no patience. I’m just waiting for things to warm up.”

Busy garden centers

Gardening continues to be just as popular as last season, when people bought flowers and vegetables in huge numbers.

“Weekdays where we normally have time to clean up and move things around, we are busy by 9 a.m. and stay busy until around 6,” said Austin Cirian of Cirian’s Farmers Drive-In Market.

Greenhouses have tried to grow more to keep up with demand. Last spring, Cirian said they were running low by late May. He hopes that they can carry a good selection until at least mid-June.

“Veggies are still going like crazy, but dragon wing begonias, black petunias, geraniums and sweet potato vine seem to be even more popular than usual.”

If you are worried about your favorite garden spot still having what you want, just buy what you need now and plant it when conditions are right.

Maureen Borden tribute

Neighbors are paying homage to Maureen Borden by planting the strips of garden that she tended for years on the corner of 57th and Leavenworth Streets.

Volunteers are welcome to help from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Aksarben-Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association President Jen Bauer said Maureen’s brother, Howard, was grateful for help with the colorful garden beds after Maureen’s death last year.

“Diana Wilkins came up with this idea,” Bauer said. “We will manage it for you and share her seeds to carry on her legacy.”

Maureen Borden's garden

Maureen Borden’s garden at 57th and Leavenworth Streets in a previous growing season.

Wilkins and other neighbors pulled out the old plants and collected the seeds.

Wilkins has made packets of zinnia seeds for anyone who would like one.

Bauer said it will be a lot of work, but they want to continue the efforts of Borden, known as the Flower Lady of Leavenworth.

Borden had an affectionate name for the colorful garden, often filled with zinnias, that caught motorists’ eyes. She called it “The Devil’s Strip” because it was so hard to water.

“If you had seen Mo during the summer,” Bauer said, “she was out there quite a bit.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

