After a decade of home updates, mix of traditional and contemporary is finally 'them'

Vanessa and Chris Denney say they’ve finished their house renovations just in time.

Daughter Chandlar will turn a year old in a few days, and they’ve got their hands full trying to keep her corralled.

It feels good to be done, at least with the big stuff.

“We love our home,” they say. “Our goal was to make it feel like us, and it really does.”

They’ve been chipping away at their to-do list since purchasing the 1983 five-bedroom walk-out ranch near Zorinsky Lake 10 years ago. The brass fixtures, maple veneers and peach and green colors are gone, making way for a mix of traditional and contemporary design.

“It has taken us a long time to get through all the different parts of our home,” Vanessa says.

On their own, they fixed up the basement, retiled the floor in the entry, installed new carpet, replaced all the doors and trim and painted every room. Outside, the siding was replaced, a new front door was installed and the landscaping got some attention.

The living room was just completed, with new furniture that better fits their design style. They painted the walls but hired a professional to stain the fireplace mantel and beams to get the color just right.