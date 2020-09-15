After a decade of home updates, mix of traditional and contemporary is finally 'them'

Vanessa and Chris Denney say they’ve finished their house renovations just in time.
Daughter Chandlar will turn a year old in a few days, and they’ve got their hands full trying to keep her corralled.
It feels good to be done, at least with the big stuff.
“We love our home,” they say. “Our goal was to make it feel like us, and it really does.”
They’ve been chipping away at their to-do list since purchasing the 1983 five-bedroom walk-out ranch near Zorinsky Lake 10 years ago. The brass fixtures, maple veneers and peach and green colors are gone, making way for a mix of traditional and contemporary design.
“It has taken us a long time to get through all the different parts of our home,” Vanessa says.
On their own, they fixed up the basement, retiled the floor in the entry, installed new carpet, replaced all the doors and trim and painted every room. Outside, the siding was replaced, a new front door was installed and the landscaping got some attention.
The living room was just completed, with new furniture that better fits their design style. They painted the walls but hired a professional to stain the fireplace mantel and beams to get the color just right.
Just off that room, lighting, a fan and a new ceiling that hides the mechanics of the roof have made the new version of their covered deck one of their favorite places. That was their 2018 challenge.
“It’s really become an extension of our living space. We utilize this every day,” the homeowners say. “When Chandlar first wakes up, we sit on the deck and listen to birds along the trail and look at the trees. We have coffee out here a lot.”
It was Chandlar who prompted their biggest project. The chopped up kitchen and dining room didn’t really fit their needs with a baby on the way.
“We basically took everything down to the studs and started over.”
On this project, they needed help, especially to talk through the design. They worked with Gitt Construction and Monica Freeborn of Amethyst Home to figure out how to get all the elements they wanted while keeping a few things they loved. Stained-glass windows made by Vanessa’s sister and a favorite barn door that hides a small laundry area had to stay.
An island, a place to eat, a coffee bar, adequate countertops for Vanessa, who loves to cook, and even room for a high chair were on the list of must-haves.
“We had talked about having the most functional layout we can, but also a cost-effective plan. That’s how we landed with this layout,” she says. “The pantry cabinets, the open shelving, some of those different elements we knew we needed. There were a few things I knew I wanted — the statement rangehood, the light fixture above the sink. The island was really important to me.
“Monica helped us pick our moments where we could make a statement while still being mindful of our budget. That concept has helped me with other areas of our home.”
The neutral colors are more “them,” and even though they no longer have a formal dining room, there are still plenty of places to sit for family occasions.
A banquette seating nook on one end has turned into a lounging area they never knew they needed.
“Our daughter loves looking out that window. It’s a nice cozy space to drink coffee or have a glass of wine. We really didn’t have a space like that before.”
A few smaller projects are still on the list — things like new vanities in the bathrooms and replacing a window above the garage. But it’s now a place they can enjoy, along with the area, the nearby parks and their neighbors.
“We’ve done reasonable tasteful updates that match our style and budget. We have made the space ours. We’re very happy with it.”
