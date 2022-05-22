After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle

I made it only halfway through my No Mow May.

Once the grass hit about a foot high in some spots, I couldn’t stand the embarrassment created by the unkempt look or the thought of trying to mow through it as it grew longer. That first mow was still quite the chore.

A neighbor, Dave Weber, had suggested I do an article on No Mow Mays, which have been spreading in popularity. The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators.

Residents of Appleton, Wisconsin, an affiliate of Bee City USA, first took on the challenge in 2020. A comparison of the lawns in the No Mow May to those mowed regularly in nearby urban parks found higher numbers of bees in the No Mow May yards.

Jody Green, an entomologist with the Nebraska Extension, while lauding the effort, said the numbers probably won’t be as high compared to yards that have intentional pollinator habitats.

There also has to be some existing flowering weeds to help pollinators.

“On my own property, which I share with my turf-loving spouse, I do what I can to use the space I manage to provide favorable habitat for pollinators which include bees, flies, beetles, wasps, butterflies, moths, and vertebrate pollinators,” she said. “My actions include planting flowering plants that bloom throughout the season, planting native plants in groups, planting more plants, not using broad spectrum insecticides, providing stems for cavity nesting bees and preserving areas of bare soil for ground nesting bees. Our family has a high tolerance for insects but a low level of acceptance to an ‘untidy’ yard, so it is basically a compromise.”

I have to say I saw many more bees on my many alliums than on the dandelions in my grass. They were abuzz with insects.

But the good thing about when I finally mowed is that the dandelions in my lawn had turned into white puffballs, and had hopefully done their job for pollinators.

Dana Freeman with the Nebraska Extension said it might be better to try the Low Mow May.

“The idea is that you mow once in mid-May instead of every week to 10 days,” she said.

John Fech, turf expert for the extension, said letting your grass grow doesn’t have any huge downsides.

After a month of growth, there might be fewer turf grass plants per square foot and new weeds could compete with those plants for water and nutrients.

“It will be very hard to reduce a lawn that grows to be 12 inches tall to a normal lawn height of 3 inches,” he said. “Lawn owners will definitely need to mow it in stages, starting with the lawn mower raised up to the highest setting and then lowering it gradually over the next few days.”

Rake up clumps of grass after mowing.

Neighbor Carolyn Baldwin had the perfect solution to the embarrassment about my long grass: a sign. Her church, First Central Congregational, is doing a No Mow May. Signs offer an explanation for why the grass is so tall.

Taking care of new plants

Have you been as surprised about plant prices as I have been this spring?

It makes it more important than ever to make sure to give your new babies a good start.

Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties had these three tips:

Make sure that you are putting the right plant in the right place. Read the tags that come with the plant, and don’t put a plant that likes shade in the blazing afternoon sun.

Use mulch to suppress weeds and conserve water. You can put mulch in containers — there are no rules that say you can’t.

Join a gardening club — gardeners love to share their plants.

Another method besides sod

Ron Kistner offers another solution besides resodding to those with big bare spots due to the lack of snow over the winter.

Sod can be heavy and hard to work with, and sometimes pricey, he said.

Kistner said he wasted $100 on grass seed after trying to restore his lawn after putting in a new driveway. Nothing took.

He also had problems with a hilly area.

He purchased a quarter bale of straw and used it to cover the seeded areas. He kept the straw wet enough that it didn’t blow away.

“After three weeks, my grass took hold and grew so fast I had to remove the straw to keep it from choking the new grass,” he said. “I finally have the best lawn in 20 years.”

Japanese park reopens at Lauritzen Gardens

In a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony held at Lauritzen Gardens, donors, staff, Mayor Jean Stothert and representatives of Friends of Shizuoka and the Omaha Sister Cities Association helped to reopen the Japanese park and celebrate its new features, most notably the addition of a karesansui.

Evolving from meditation gardens around temple compounds in 15th and 16th century Japan, a karesansui is a garden of raked sand and stone that celebrates the “beauty of blank space,” using dry elements to symbolize the natural world.

In this miniature, abstract landscape, stones are set as “islands” in a “sea” of gravel, forming a path for guests to travel across the “water.” In the dry landscape at Lauritzen Gardens, landforms and stones from the Great Plains are set in a miniature landscape that loosely suggests the larger landscape around Omaha and beyond.

Other significant improvements to the Japanese park include:

The pathways around the base of Mount Fuji were paved, making the area more accessible.

A boardwalk was added, to complete the walking loop around Mount Fuji and balance the garden on the other side of the “mountain.”

The torii gates were rebuilt and the pebble court was restored.

Benches were added as places to rest and as places for contemplation and meditation.

New, softly textured plantings were established, in long sweeps designed to bend and flow with the wind, in a palette taken from the prairie.

Mount Fuji was regraded and planted with a well-adapted, native buffalo grass.

The renovation was designed by renowned landscape designer Julie Moir Messervy and was made possible by a gift from the estate of Jerry Pabst.

“The design team was mindful of making this garden inviting to all guests and all senses — whether it is standing in awe of Mount Fuji, the water from the boardwalk, seeing the grasses blow in the breeze, or meditating on a bench,” said John Newman, executive director of Lauritzen Gardens.

