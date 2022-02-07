After accident ends his parks career, Omaha man finds work, fulfillment as glassblower

It took the slam of a Ford F-150 truck to his back to affirm for part-time artist Matthew Shrader that he was taking the right path.

No more excuses. No more worrying about insurance. He was leaving the City of Omaha Parks Department after 20 years to become a full-time glassblower.

“It might have been the universe saying, ‘You are not going fast enough,’” Shrader said. “After the accident, I never looked back. It was an easy look at how fragile life is. That’s the theme of the show, too.”

Shrader’s work with Shrader Made Glass LLC is being featured in the Lauritzen Gardens exhibition “Wonders Under Glass,” which runs through May 8.

The exhibit walks guests through the wonders of the plant cycle from seed to bloom and beyond through a series of vibrant glass installations by Shrader. It also features a section on the wonders of Nebraska’s ecosystems with imagery by Chris Helzer and plants/animals/insects by Shrader.

Shrader, 39, was cleaning up a median on Abbott Drive last June when the driver of the pickup jumped the curb and struck him from behind. The fact that Shrader had no warning that the truck was coming quite possibly saved his life, he said.