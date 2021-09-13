After bringing beaux arts home back to life, Omaha couple are sad to say goodbye

With its huge kitchen, it was the perfect place for them to entertain and they did so often.

“We had fundraisers here. We had events here. We had so much company,” Marj says.

Their annual Christmas letter contains a page of visitors. Some who dropped by were strangers, telling the story of when they used to live there or had enjoyed being a guest at a party.

No one was turned away.

“The house is just really a special house in Omaha is what we’ve come to discover,” Marj says.

They became pseudo parents to the UNO students who lived rent-free on the third floor so they could care for the dogs when Marj and Tracy had to travel for work.

They grew to know even more people by installing a dog poop station on their corner lot.

“It’s how we have met all the neighborhood dogs and their owners,” Tracy says. “That’s been lovely.”

The couple moved here from California for a job and now they’ve pulled up roots again to move to Washington, D.C., where Tracy says she will again do public policy work. She just can’t take another Nebraska winter.