After Omaha flooding forces move, Drips Botanical Elements finds another home on Saddle Creek

Drips Botanical Elements has found a new home at 1110 Saddle Creek Road.

It’s not far from its previous Saddle Creek location, which flooded in August. That forced the move.

“When they started cutting out the walls to get mold out, the outside was rotten,” Drips owner Tres Johnson said. “We found out how the water was getting in. There was no way to stop it without rebuilding the house.”

Johnson said he lost about $5,000 in plants and other items after the heavy rain caused flooding. Customers who came in to purchase plants and a fundraiser helped him recoup his losses.

“I started Drips roughly nine years ago. You don’t remember that you have built a community. You think you are building your business,” he said. “This reminded me I am part of a community, and I’m not just an island selling plants.”

The new property is double the size of the old one. He said he plans to add a potting station for public use, start carrying more pots and may add more local maker items.

