After Omaha flooding forces move, Drips Botanical Elements finds another home on Saddle Creek

Drips Botanical Elements has found a new home at 1110 Saddle Creek Road.
It’s not far from its previous Saddle Creek location, which flooded in August. That forced the move.
“When they started cutting out the walls to get mold out, the outside was rotten,” Drips owner Tres Johnson said. “We found out how the water was getting in. There was no way to stop it without rebuilding the house.”
Johnson said he lost about $5,000 in plants and other items after the heavy rain caused flooding. Customers who came in to purchase plants and a fundraiser helped him recoup his losses.
“I started Drips roughly nine years ago. You don’t remember that you have built a community. You think you are building your business,” he said. “This reminded me I am part of a community, and I’m not just an island selling plants.”
The new property is double the size of the old one. He said he plans to add a potting station for public use, start carrying more pots and may add more local maker items.
Festersen supports growing tree canopy
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said he’s supportive of increasing the city’s tree canopy, especially in public parks, medians and areas of poverty that lack shade and landscaping.
“It beautifies the city and has positive social and environmental impacts as well,” he said.
Festersen said he amended the city’s 2020 budget to add $35,000 for Keep Omaha Beautiful. That provided city funds for tree replanting. The organization then matched the amount with substantial private funds.
“They did a really nice job with the replanting effort, including watering and making sure a high percentage of them thrived,” Festersen said. “This was in public spaces to address the estimated 11,000 emerald ash borer trees on public property that we know will die over time.”
Last August, he successfully amended the city budget for 2022 with another $15,000 to Keep Omaha Beautiful for the same purpose, realizing the effort needed to continue but also in direct response to the July storm, when so many mature trees were damaged.
“I’d say ground zero was Elmwood Park,” said Festersen, who runs or bikes through there every morning.
Keep Omaha Beautiful is replanting with native trees and a mix of varieties to avoid single-species issues as seen with pine wilt and emerald ash borer, Festersen said.
Gardening for diversity event
A gardening for diversity event will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa.
Participants will learn how to identify and harvest native seeds, how to store them for the future and how to continue to enhance their gardens.
The cost is $15. Go to pottconservation.com to preregister.
Arboretum garden walks scheduled
Take a walk through some Omaha gardens focused on attracting pollinators on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A similar event will be held in Lincoln from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. There are four gardens on each tour. Someone will be available on site to answer any questions.
Most of the gardens participated in the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box program with a goal of attracting and providing for pollinators.
Cost is $5 per car, free to Arboretum members with a promo code. Digital maps will be sent out one to two days before the event. To sign up, go to plantnebraska.org/connect/events.
Japanese Ambience Festival at Lauritzen Gardens
Celebrating the history, people and culture of Japan, Lauritzen Gardens and the Omaha Sister Cities Association are hosting the Japanese Ambience Festival today with a variety of activities for the whole family.
Festival features include: children’s activities, calligraphy, koinobori, tea ceremonies, and Japanese paper arts demonstrations. Special performances include: koto music, kyudo (Japanese archery), martial arts demonstrations and more. Always a festival favorite, the Kokyo Taiko Drummers will perform. This festival is a salute to Omaha’s Sister City, Shizuoka, Japan, with activities to engage visitors in true Japanese cultural practices.
Two special displays in the foyer will highlight ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arranging, and bonsai, the art of growing dwarfed, ornamentally shaped trees or shrubs in small shallow pots or trays.
The Nebraska Bonsai Society’s fall bonsai show will emphasize the diversity of bonsai species and embrace all skill levels of bonsai practitioner.
In addition to an array of specimens on display, members of the society will share their passion for the art of styling trees through informal demonstrations and help guests understand the art and science of bonsai in Nebraska. Supplies and starter trees will also be available for purchase.
Ikebana International Omaha Chapter 60 will also exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens during the festival.
Guests will be able to see a variety of arrangements, from the classical and contemporary schools of ikebana, created by local members. Fans can learn how to create these living works of art.
Additionally, this weekend marks the opening of the Japanese-inspired fall chrysanthemum display, which will be on display through Nov. 15. This indoor floral show includes more than a thousand chrysanthemums in 11 varieties to provide a diversity of color, flower type and bloom time. The exhibit design will include Japanese stone lanterns, dramatic koinobori (Japanese koi kites), a model of the Sunpu Castle Gate, a karesansui (dry rock garden), a zig-zag bridge and an homage to Mount Fuji.
The Japanese Ambience Festival is included with regular garden admission of $10 plus tax, $5 for children ages 3-12. The event is free for garden members and children 2 and younger.
For a festival program schedule, including timed performances and demonstrations, visit lauritzengardens.org.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh