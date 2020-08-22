All those new gardeners are trying to can their harvest, and equipment is hard to find

Tomatoes, cucumbers and spicy hot peppers are starting to pile up on counters.

So many that lots of rookie gardeners have been eager to take on another challenge: food preservation. No one wants to waste all that goodness.

That, pardon the pun, is creating a whole new can of worms.

With so many people needing to can at the same time, supplies to preserve that bounty can be difficult to find, said Nancy Urbanec of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Things like jars, lids, pressure canners and pressure gauges.

Some people have decided to go the easier route and freeze their produce, so there's even increased demand for freezers.

In the past, Urbanec said, she'd just send people looking for canning supplies to local hardware or box stores. But this summer, finding needed items has been hit or miss.

Ordering online can take some time, with some sources rationing equipment because of demand, she said.

It might be a good time to ask friends and relatives if they have long-forgotten supplies tucked away in the basement.