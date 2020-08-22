All those new gardeners are trying to can their harvest, and equipment is hard to find

Tomatoes, cucumbers and spicy hot peppers are starting to pile up on counters.
So many that lots of rookie gardeners have been eager to take on another challenge: food preservation. No one wants to waste all that goodness.
That, pardon the pun, is creating a whole new can of worms.
With so many people needing to can at the same time, supplies to preserve that bounty can be difficult to find, said Nancy Urbanec of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Things like jars, lids, pressure canners and pressure gauges.
Some people have decided to go the easier route and freeze their produce, so there's even increased demand for freezers.
In the past, Urbanec said, she'd just send people looking for canning supplies to local hardware or box stores. But this summer, finding needed items has been hit or miss.
Ordering online can take some time, with some sources rationing equipment because of demand, she said.
It might be a good time to ask friends and relatives if they have long-forgotten supplies tucked away in the basement.
Urbanec is a veteran canner. She even creates a chart of things she's canned, so she can keep track of what the family is eating. They almost ran out of green beans this spring.
"When someone goes down to pick something up, they just cross it off (the list),'' she said.
Here, Urbanec and other extension staff share more tips for new gardeners.
Getting started
>> Use high-quality, unblemished produce for a quality product. Wash produce under cool, running water to remove soil and dirt that carry microorganisms. Don't use detergent or bleach.
>> Use up-to-date, research-tested recipes. Processing times are unique to each food and are based on the time needed for the contents of the jar to reach the temperature required to destroy microorganisms. Canning directions and processing times must be followed exactly. They are not interchangeable and cannot be made up or improvised. Nothing extra can be added and specific equipment must be used. The safety of the product depends on it.
>> Find tested sources at the National Center for Home Food Preservation, nchfp.uga.edu, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, food.unl.edu. Do not process foods that don't have a research-based processing time.
>> Become familiar with the equipment you're using to ensure proper canning.
A boiling water canner is used for high-acid foods: Jams, jellies and fruits and foods that have been acidified such as tomatoes, salsa, pickles and relishes.
A steam canner is used for foods that are acidic (peaches, pears, apples) or acidified (salsa and pickles). For more information on the use of steam canners, go to fyi.extension.wisc.edu/safefood/recipes
A pressure canner works for low-acid foods: Vegetables, meats, beans or mixed foods with low-acid produce such as soups, spaghetti sauce and stews.
>> Adjust for altitude. It's necessary to make adjustments to compensate for the effects of lower air pressure on boiling water, steam and pressure canner temperatures at higher elevations. Find your elevation at veloroutes.org. For adjusting to altitude, go to freshpreserving.com.
Storage
>> Label items for long-term storage with the item's name and date.
>> Store canned items in a cool, dark location.
>> Maintain a freezer of 0° F to help prevent quality loss in frozen items. Length of storage varies with specific items; 12 months is the maximum for most items.
Freezing instead
This is one of the simplest ways to preserve your garden produce. Properly frozen food preserves its natural color, fresh flavor, texture and nutrients. Unlike canning, there is no need to know the food's acidity level.
A few basic steps are required to minimize the impact of chemical and physical changes in vegetables during the freezing process and storage.
>> As with canning, rinse your veggies well to remove dirt and soil and chop to your preferred size.
>> Blanching is recommended for nearly all vegetables before freezing. It slows or stops the action of enzymes that can cause changes in flavor, color, texture and nutrient content. Find a time chart for blanching at nchfp.uga.edu/how/freeze/blanching.html. Instructions for vegetables (tomatoes, onions and peppers) that don't follow the traditional blanching recommendations can be found at food.unl.edu.
>> Boiling water is the most common technique for blanching. Submerge the vegetables in boiling water for the specific amount of time and then immediately cool them in cold water to stop the heating process. Cool for the same length of time as they were blanched. Once vegetables are blanched, pack into a freezer container, label and freeze.
>>Most fruits are suitable for freezing. There are three packing methods -- dry pack, sugar pack or syrup pack. Some fruits are best frozen whole, and only require that they be fully ripe and washed. Other fruits must be peeled and sliced or pureed. Add sweetener so they are ready to serve or use when thawed.
>> Light-colored fruits, such as peaches and pears, darken quickly when exposed to air and during freezing. The cut surface of the fruit contains enzymes, which cause the browning. To minimize darkening, use commercial pretreatment products. Here's a good source on freezing fruits: food.unl.edu/freezing#fruits.
