Alliance men planted the seeds, then grew a successful greenhouse business

Allen Bright is picking strawberries as big as silver dollars. Russ Finch has trees hanging with oranges and lemons.
Growing season never ends for the owners of Greenhouse in the Snow in Alliance, Nebraska.
“It’s really a question of what can you not grow,” Bright said.
Finch designed and built the original greenhouse 29 years ago as a hobby. At the suggestion of former Alliance Chamber of Commerce director Dixie Nelson, he formed a partnership about 12 years ago with Bright, who owns Antioch Machine in Alliance.
They’ve gone from selling kits to fabricating all the pieces needed to construct a geo-thermal greenhouse that can range from 54 feet long to 102. The company has blossomed from just a few orders a year at the start to 166 in 2021.
They estimate there’s about 400 of their greenhouses in existence, many purchased by commercial growers who sell at farmers markets. But there’s also a large share who just want to grow fresh produce for their families.
The frame and glazing system costs $189 per lineal foot of greenhouse. If you have access to a backhoe and two people for construction, Finch said, it should cost about $30,000 for a 102-foot unit ready to plant. All the parts slide together, so no welding or bolting is required.
One customer in the Kansas City area is producing his own bananas. Another in Scottsbluff has mangos, bananas and pineapples.
“We sell them all over the country,” Finch said. “We have a lot of them in eastern Nebraska.”
Finch, a letter carrier for 27 years, never expected it to become a business when he and wife, Darlene, constructed the original greenhouse. They grew 13 varieties of citrus, ranging from oranges to pomegranates, on their property north of Alliance.
The greenhouse keeps warm using the same geothermal method as the house they built 50 years ago. The earth’s heat from an 8-foot depth keeps the plants in the structure above from freezing in the winter.
“We knew we would have to grow something that couldn’t be grown in this area to prove that it would work,” he said. “Citrus and figs were ideal.”
After years of successful growing, Finch was 78 and a bit reluctant when Nelson suggested that he and Bright form a partnership and sell greenhouse kits.
They built a greenhouse at Bright’s home, and it took just one arctic plunge to convince him the idea would work.
“I’d walk through that greenhouse and there wouldn’t be a single thing frozen,” Bright said. “We do tomatoes, peppers, garlic and strawberries. We do a lot of artichokes, asparagus, squash, cantaloupe and berries. Just kind of whatever you can imagine.”
Their success, mainly in the past three years, has meant expansion, including fabricators in Canada and France. The design of the greenhouses has evolved to better grow vegetables.
Bright’s wife Lisa, daughter Abby and her husband Hadley Elder are now involved. They got so behind on orders last year that they added automatic benders and robotic welders to speed things up.
Now at almost 90, Finch has had to bring in help in his greenhouse, too. Darlene’s health at 89 keeps her from being the active helper she once was.
He still gives tours a few times a week. People are amazed to learn that the citrus in his greenhouse can hang for up to three years, even as the tree produces a new crop.
Finch has the satisfaction of knowing what he created works and that he has someone to take over someday in Bright.
“It’s a good business,” Bright said. “It’s a good deal.’’
