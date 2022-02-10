Alliance men planted the seeds, then grew a successful greenhouse business

One customer in the Kansas City area is producing his own bananas. Another in Scottsbluff has mangos, bananas and pineapples.

“We sell them all over the country,” Finch said. “We have a lot of them in eastern Nebraska.”

Finch, a letter carrier for 27 years, never expected it to become a business when he and wife, Darlene, constructed the original greenhouse. They grew 13 varieties of citrus, ranging from oranges to pomegranates, on their property north of Alliance.

The greenhouse keeps warm using the same geothermal method as the house they built 50 years ago. The earth’s heat from an 8-foot depth keeps the plants in the structure above from freezing in the winter.

“We knew we would have to grow something that couldn’t be grown in this area to prove that it would work,” he said. “Citrus and figs were ideal.”

After years of successful growing, Finch was 78 and a bit reluctant when Nelson suggested that he and Bright form a partnership and sell greenhouse kits.

They built a greenhouse at Bright’s home, and it took just one arctic plunge to convince him the idea would work.