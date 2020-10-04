Audubon bird seed seller is closing down his garage

“It’s been a really fun project for me,” he said. “I had a lot of fun and met a lot of people.”

Ratzlaff said he, Marlene Weber and John Upchurch started the sale as a fundraiser at a time when bird seed wasn’t as readily available. Now, more than $4 billion a year is spent on feeding birds.

Deliveries were made first to a school parking lot, but after the second year, when the truck arrived a day too early for the scheduled pickup, they changed how the seed was distributed and also found a new source in Des Moines.

During the sale’s heyday, they’d sometimes need five garages to store the orders. One fall, they sold more than 100,000 pounds of bird seed. Ratzlaff had to take a few days off work to get it all organized.

That involved a few adventures, including extra deliveries when someone got shorted on an order. He’s learned to store his own feed in metal cans in a shed after fighting off squirrels and raccoons.

Ratzlaff said his go-to variety is sunflower hearts. But then you need a good mix for cardinals and blue jays, something with a little grain for sparrows and mourning doves and suet for woodpeckers.

“Once you do that, you end up with quite a few eating stations,” he said.