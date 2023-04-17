2023 Remodeled Home Tour

Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa 2023 Remodeled Home Tour

Kickoff Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cabinet Design Studio, 14637 Industrial Road. Maps of tour projects are available at this location or at each in-person project.

Tours Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

All 12 projects will be available virtually at the 2023 PRO of NE-IA Remodeled Home Tour, with seven of the 12 projects available for in-person touring.

The event is free, and a food/toiletry/clothing drive will take place to benefit Open Door Mission with donation items to be dropped off at CDS from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In-person tours

7509 Keystone Dr., CDS and Gitt Construction: Keystone family home brought into the 21st century.

5603 S. 170th St., Dave Sorys Construction: Main level remodel.

12110 N. 161st St., Forsman's Finest Deck: Enhanced with new covered composite deck.

7963 Hickory St., HC Remodel & Design: Westside traditional ranch opened up between dining and living spaces.

1204 N. 127th Ave., Iconic Styling and Cabinet Design Studio: Refreshed with midcentury modern design.

906 S. 131st St., Gitt Construction & The Modern Hive Interior Design: Main level opened up to double the size of the kitchen and storage space.

12716 Morrison Dr., Tributary Design and Construction: 1960's-style first floor was transformed with an open floor plan and enlarged kitchen.

Virtual-only remodeled home tours will be available to see via proremodelingomaha.org/2023-tour. Businesses include Artistico, Hubby Home Improvement, Jenkins Remodeling, HC Remodel & Design and Forsman’s Finest Decks.