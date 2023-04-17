Peter and Sandi Abel say their home is no longer the basic family residence they built 30 years ago.
The four-bedroom, two-story house now has a midcentury modern vibe that they adore.
“We turned a 30-year-old house into a much more current house, and that’s been fun,” Sandi Abel said.
The updated kitchen, new stacked-brick fireplace in the family room and wood floors throughout the first floor are among Sandi Abel’s favorite updates.
The house will be part of the Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa 2023 Remodeled Home Tour Saturday and Sunday. Twelve houses will be featured.
The Abels enjoy keeping up with design trends — it’s their hobby, Sandi Abel said.
The mess and inconvenience that go with transforming their house doesn’t bother them. They enjoy the process.
“We see something we like, and I start researching it further and figure out how we’re going to do things,” Sandi Abel said.
What makes it nice is that they’ve been working with the same contractor who built their house in southwest Omaha all those years ago.
Dave Sorys of Dave Sorys Construction is just a phone call away when they decide to take on a new project.
“I think it’s something we have enjoyed because we had Dave to work with,” Sandi Abel said. “After 30 years, we’ve developed a real good trust with him.”
They’ve tackled an array of projects together, starting with finishing the basement, which Sorys said the kids used to use as a batting cage.
The house has been repainted inside and out, bathrooms updated, the front door and sidewalk redone, stair railing spindles replaced and part of the deck rebuilt.
They’d done some minor work in the kitchen before deciding to bring it up to date. The existing cabinets got new doors and were restained, some were replaced with floating shelves with lighting underneath, subway tile now goes to the ceiling and countertops were updated. They removed the molding around the kitchen windows, too.
“It’s quite pretty,” Sandi Abel said. “It was a project that fell in place little by little.”
She also said the new fireplace in the family room is incredible. It was somewhat bulky and now has a new sleek appearance.
“That made the whole place seem bigger,” she said.
While they are thrilled with the new look, Sandi Abel said who knows what they’ll change next in the house, where they’ve remained because of the creek in the back. They find it too much fun to explore what’s out there to stay with the status quo for too long.
“There will always be a project on the backburner,” she said.
