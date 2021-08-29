Bemis home is 'perfectly wonderful,' despite all the work that lies ahead, new homeowners say

Mold removal was just finished in the basement after a water line burst and flooded the house when it was emptied by the fire.

“We’re just getting really started with removing the damaged portion,” Blaschko said. “We’re getting things ready and ordered.”

She’s the keeper of the spreadsheet that includes new plumbing, electrical and HVAC work and will be responsible for making sure the professionals show up as required. JLS Construction will do the bulk of the exterior and interior work.

She, with the help of Vasholz, will do the finish work such as tiling and painting and constructing things like kitchen cabinets.

Because of its plaster walls, Blaschko said, much of the structure was protected from the fire in one wing and is actually in good shape. The house, with 3,000-square-feet of finished space, is double the space of their former home east of Duchesne High School.

“My parents will be happy to have a place to stay when they visit,” said Blaschko, who grew up on a farm near Kearney. Vasholz is from Omaha.