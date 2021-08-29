Bemis home is 'perfectly wonderful,' despite all the work that lies ahead, new homeowners say

When Dana Blaschko looks at her new house, she doesn’t see the fire damage, the mold in the basement or the spreadsheet of scheduled updates.
Or what partner Brandon Vasholz calls the “Neapolitan” paint job.
Blaschko has a vision of what their home across from Bemis Park will look like when years of neglect and damage from a February fire are erased.
“It’s 118 years old. Other than the fire, it’s just perfectly wonderful,” Blaschko said. “It could last for another 118 years easily. That’s exciting.”
Vasholz was happy to be dragged along by Blaschko’s enthusiasm. It helps that she’s an architect, he said, and has had some experience in renovation.
They bought the house for $140,000 in May and expect to spend around $200,000 on renovations. When they’re done, they’ll have a house across the street from a park, in a central Omaha neighborhood and time period that they both love, and craftsmanship you just don’t see in modern residences.
And they expect the house to be ready to move into by Thanksgiving.
“Fingers crossed,” Vasholz said.
The structure is listed as a landmark house for the Bemis Park neighborhood, so they’ve been working with the Nebraska State Historical Society and the Omaha Landmarks Heritage Preservation Commission on repairs. They’ve also pulled building permits.
Mold removal was just finished in the basement after a water line burst and flooded the house when it was emptied by the fire.
“We’re just getting really started with removing the damaged portion,” Blaschko said. “We’re getting things ready and ordered.”
She’s the keeper of the spreadsheet that includes new plumbing, electrical and HVAC work and will be responsible for making sure the professionals show up as required. JLS Construction will do the bulk of the exterior and interior work.
She, with the help of Vasholz, will do the finish work such as tiling and painting and constructing things like kitchen cabinets.
Because of its plaster walls, Blaschko said, much of the structure was protected from the fire in one wing and is actually in good shape. The house, with 3,000-square-feet of finished space, is double the space of their former home east of Duchesne High School.
“My parents will be happy to have a place to stay when they visit,” said Blaschko, who grew up on a farm near Kearney. Vasholz is from Omaha.
Vasholz said they’ve had fun discovering some of the cooler parts of the house that were covered up when it was converted into five apartments years ago. They’ve found the main staircase and a second set of steps leading upstairs from the kitchen.
The blazing-hot housing market in Omaha and the price made this an easier decision than some might think. Still, friends get wide eyes and question their sanity when they see everything that’s involved.
“I think it’s got a lot of potential,” Blaschko said. “We’re excited about fixing it up to the way it should be. We think it’s a great neighborhood.”
The Bemis Land Company laid out this subdivision in 1889, two years after it became a part of Omaha. Its streets were the first in Omaha to be laid out according to topography rather than the grid pattern used in the rest of the city. It has a mix of styles. George Bemis donated the park in the neighborhood. Judy Alderman once told The World-Herald, "It's like a small town. I think a lot of why people like it here is they do know everybody. They know they can trust their neighbors, and they know they can count on their neighbors.''
