Bennington B&B owners serve up hospitality and a taste of yesteryear in 110-year-old home

Although only three miles outside city limits, people from Omaha as well as Lincoln make the short drive just to get away. Other guests have come from as far away as Australia, and often from Chicago.

Their many repeat guests are viewed as part of the family.

“We hate charging them, but they insist,” Gordon says. “We give them a great discount. We get cards from them all the time.”

The Muellers, who had been living in Denver, inherited the home when Gordon’s mother died in 2007. It was in poor shape, and they spent the next few years updating it.

“Just about everything,” Gordon says.

That included hanging 200 rolls of wallpaper, not to mention installing new wiring, plumbing and heating and air conditioning. There were no bathrooms on the second floor where guests stay, so one was added for each of the two bedrooms. The porch and columns were rebuilt and wood floors refinished, too. The carriage house remodel two years ago was their last push.

They did the work themselves.

Gordon is in charge of repairs and Linda of cleaning. They split cooking duties, although it’s Linda who produces the made-from-scratch cookies that guests find hard to resist.