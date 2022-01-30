Benson couple find it tough to leave historic 'twin' house

“It’s still a seller’s market right now,” said Realtor Cara Crawford of the Better Homes and Gardens-The Good Life Group. “It’s not quite at 2020 levels — that first year of COVID was a complete seller’s market. But when you have houses like this they end up creating their own market.”

Crawford said the Lee house has many things that set it apart: its Queen Anne style, its well-preserved character and detail and a complete history. It’s all contained in a binder compiled by Restoration Exchange Omaha when the block was featured on its 2019 tour.

This October, the group will feature the Blackstone area of Omaha.

The Lees’ house, started in 1907, was one of more than 2,000 built by Harvey J. Grove. He lived there with his wife, Amanda “Mandy” Bellis Grove. Her younger sister Anna and husband Nels Colson lived next door.

“They are known as the twin houses, even though they were not built for twins, just sisters,” Jessica said.

When the Lees moved here from Texas, they were immediately drawn to the home’s woodwork and the front porch, where they like to sit and watch the many children in the neighborhood play.