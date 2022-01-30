Benson couple find it tough to leave historic 'twin' house

When Jimmy and Jessica Lee bought their home in Benson nearly four years ago they thought they’d never leave.
“It’s a really special house,” they say.
Where else would they find such dazzling woodwork, a wraparound porch and a yard complete with chicken coop, play area and large garden?
Then there’s the location — the house is in the Bensonhurst neighborhood on 58th Street north of Northwest Radial Highway, the longest continuous block in Omaha. Jessica calls it its own little bubble, with many longtime residents.
Even the home’s history is fun: the house and the one next door are identical on the outside, built for two sisters in the early 1900s.
It’s also been perfect for pandemic living.
“It was so nice to have such a great yard and neighbors,” Jessica said. “It didn’t feel so terrible to get stuck inside or at home.”
The young family of four has decided to move closer to their roots, however. Jimmy’s commitment to the Air Force is over, so he’s leaving his job as a pediatrician at Offutt Air Force Base, and they’ve purchased a fixer-upper on a wooded lot outside of Boston.
The home they never thought they’d leave went under contract after five days at $40,000 over the $290,000 list price. They chose from 10 offers, a sign that the Omaha real estate market is still going strong.
“It’s still a seller’s market right now,” said Realtor Cara Crawford of the Better Homes and Gardens-The Good Life Group. “It’s not quite at 2020 levels — that first year of COVID was a complete seller’s market. But when you have houses like this they end up creating their own market.”
Crawford said the Lee house has many things that set it apart: its Queen Anne style, its well-preserved character and detail and a complete history. It’s all contained in a binder compiled by Restoration Exchange Omaha when the block was featured on its 2019 tour.
This October, the group will feature the Blackstone area of Omaha.
The Lees’ house, started in 1907, was one of more than 2,000 built by Harvey J. Grove. He lived there with his wife, Amanda “Mandy” Bellis Grove. Her younger sister Anna and husband Nels Colson lived next door.
“They are known as the twin houses, even though they were not built for twins, just sisters,” Jessica said.
When the Lees moved here from Texas, they were immediately drawn to the home’s woodwork and the front porch, where they like to sit and watch the many children in the neighborhood play.
There is no air conditioning, but individual units have worked fine. They also love the beautiful old radiators that still heat the home.
They had planned to update the kitchen to give it a more period feel that matched the house but have run out of time.
They started their renovations by tearing out carpeting on the second floor and refinishing the wood underneath themselves. That’s when, Jessica said, they knew they could take on anything. She’s been chronicling their work on the house on Instagram, “Becausethings_change.“
The tasks haven’t been overwhelming. They added penny tile, a look from the early 1900s, in the foyer. Their bat and poppy wallpaper on the stairs, a recreation from a 1897 design by French artist Maurice Pillard Verneuil, may not be for everyone, but they thought it fit the style of the home.
Jimmy turned the attic into a large dressing room.
“It’s like a giant dream closet,” Jessica said.
She also loves the window seat in her son’s bedroom and a plant-filled sitting room with its green vintage chairs on the main floor. It reminds her of a sunroom, she says.
Jessica calls the work they’ve done period appropriate but modern, and said she’s excited to see what the next owners will do.
“They are young owners who plan on keeping the integrity of the house,” Jessica said. “They have a smaller home a few streets over. They’ve done some of the same work we had done in our house.”
