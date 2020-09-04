Bring your plants inside; Chilly nights mean they need protection

It’s not October, and it’s not a hard freeze.

But house plants that have been enjoying the great outdoors are going to need some protection next week when temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s in the east and even lower in the Panhandle.

John Fech, an educator with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, says to put your plants in an attached garage or even bring them inside for a few days.

Those too heavy to lug inside and then back out again can be covered with a tarp or sheet.

“Put a pole or stick or stake in the pots, so you don’t have the sheet touching foliage," he said. “A little bamboo pole or golf club, if you’re giving up golf for the year. Use your imagination."

Fech said to bring them inside only while the nighttime temperatures are so low. House plants actually need the whole month of September to get ready to move back to their winter home, where they’ll find lower light and temperatures and no wind.

“The key to success is to try to do it in several steps," Fech said. “It would be good to start as soon as possible."