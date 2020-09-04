Bring your plants inside; Chilly nights mean they need protection

It’s not October, and it’s not a hard freeze.
But house plants that have been enjoying the great outdoors are going to need some protection next week when temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s in the east and even lower in the Panhandle.
John Fech, an educator with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, says to put your plants in an attached garage or even bring them inside for a few days.
Those too heavy to lug inside and then back out again can be covered with a tarp or sheet.
“Put a pole or stick or stake in the pots, so you don’t have the sheet touching foliage," he said. “A little bamboo pole or golf club, if you’re giving up golf for the year. Use your imagination."
Fech said to bring them inside only while the nighttime temperatures are so low. House plants actually need the whole month of September to get ready to move back to their winter home, where they’ll find lower light and temperatures and no wind.
“The key to success is to try to do it in several steps," Fech said. “It would be good to start as soon as possible."
This weekend, they should be moved into the shade of a large tree or next to the house, preferably on the north or east side. Leave them there until the end of September and then bring them inside.
The light receptors in the plants’ leaves, the chloroplasts, start to grow differently when they are in the shade because they need to collect more light. Moving them to shade sets them up for winter conditions.
“They will go through less of a shock if you are able to do that," Fech said. “It’s a big transition coming back indoors."
Some other tips from Fech:
- It’s not just your favorite house plants that can be brought inside. Geraniums, coleus, pothos and some begonias do well if you have enough light and humidity indoors. “You can keep them alive all winter," he said.
- Once it’s time to bring your plants inside, make sure to check them for pests. A good shake, Fech says, may be enough to rid your plant of spiders, aphids, white flies and even some mosquito eggs. Even the move to the shade will disrupt some of the bugs.
- It’s also good to inspect the leaves of any plants you’re bringing indoors for pests. “Give them a spritz with insecticidal soap if you see them," Fech said. “That will greatly reduce the numbers."
- The insecticidal soap or a horticultural or neem oil all have low toxicity, for those concerned about using those products. Fech said they’re safer for your plants than a homemade mix that uses something like peroxide or Dawn dish soap, which can include perfumes that could burn plants.
“Getting the rate just right is really difficult to know exactly. That’s why we have insecticides," he said. “You can buy it in a trigger sprayer at your garden center. There’s no mixing. Just wear Nitrile rubber gloves, which you should have anyhow. Spritz, spritz, spritz. No mixing and no mess."
- If you have any house plants that need repotting before bringing them inside, this weekend is probably the deadline. Ideally, Fech said, the task would have been done in mid August or in the spring. If done now, the plants will still have four to six weeks to regrow and adjust. Cut the foliage back some also. Use a potting mix with a good mixture of Canadian peat, perlite and vermiculite. “You just don’t want to repot them on Oct. 1," he said. “Then the plant is going to enter lower humidity, lower light and no wind, and it’s really hard to rebound that way."
- Fech said the same deadline doesn’t apply to plants that spent the summer indoors, as they are already used to the conditions and still have good light coming in through the windows.
- Plants that have been inside don’t need as much water as they did outside, since they aren’t fighting high light and 90 degree temperatures. “You don’t want to do much fertilization over the winter; it has a greater chance to burn the roots. Don’t do until May."
