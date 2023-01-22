Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house

Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha’s Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction.

Her husband, Alan, wasn’t excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.

“He said, ‘How about if I just remake it for us?’ “ Bev said.

Not the whole house — their new one in Plattsmouth ended up much larger than their Vane Street residence that a craftsman built in 1919.

But Alan, a master craftsman, made the dining and living rooms match the old place so perfectly that Bev said when you peek out the windows, you expect to see the old neighbors.

“When I come downstairs in the morning, it looks just like our Vane Street house,” she said.

No detail was overlooked, from the oak trim, which cost a fortune during the inflated prices of the pandemic, to the seat under the same three built-in windows. The fireplace is about 6 inches wider, but the couple were able to source identical striated bricks from the Glen-Gery company.

The ceilings are just as high, and Bev brought along the original rugs and curtains. She also updated versions of their sofa and loveseat.

Her grandma’s 100-year-old rocker sits where it belongs — by the fireplace.

No one can believe it when they see the new house for the first time.

“My siblings were especially like ‘Wow.’ It looks just like our house. It’s just weird,” Bev said.

She didn’t get her screened-in porch out front, but compromised with an entryway large enough to hold the Duncan Phyfe dining table from the old place. A painting of the Vane Street house adorns a wall.

The kitchen is a similar length as the Vane Street house, but it’s now large enough to accommodate an island and is open to the main living area. Upstairs, the main bedroom has some of the features of the former room that Bev and her three sisters used to share.

The couple now have a three-car garage that houses their RV and that needed a large shop for Alan. There’s an office for Bev, a family room and enough bedrooms to accommodate their 16 grandchildren. A bedroom on the main floor with a bathroom will allow them to stay in place as they age.

Bev said her most favorite room of all, though, is the mud room, something she didn’t have before. An 8-foot church bench sits there with room underneath for shoes. Stocking caps and gloves now go where hymnals used to rest.

They aren’t done with all the finishing touches in the 4,000-square-foot house, but they enjoy spending weekends working on it together. Bev said Alan builds and she stains and varnishes.

“It’s beautiful,” Bev said. “I don’t really feel like it’s a new house at all. It feels so familiar. Just like home.”