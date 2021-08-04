Butterfly garden featured at Papillion walk on Saturday

The second annual garden walk sponsored by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club and the Papillion Garden Club is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Any monetary donation will benefit the Tri City Food Bank and Heartland Hope Mission. Nonperishable food items also will be accepted.

The butterfly garden at Veterans Park at East Halleck Street Road and South Monroe is still in its infancy, but is on the tour.

"It's appealing to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and humans," said Joyce Stranglen, chair of the garden walk.

Other stops:

612 East Patton: Rare succulents, voodoo lily patch, elephant ear patch, wild ginger bed. "Lots of great stuff," Stranglen said. "And some surprises."

1122 Sheriff Circle: Bee, butterfly and fair gardens. Window boxes. "A beautiful yard filled with flowers and whimsical yard art."

401 Fall Creek Road: Flowers in sun and shade along with an arbor and a grotto. "A fairy garden where great grandchildren play and rearrange the fairies," Stranglen said.

1101 Oke Street: Lots of roses, clematis, potted plants and a lovely greenhouse. "Lots of lovely."

Representatives of Tri City and Heartland Hope Mission will be on hand as well as some master gardeners.