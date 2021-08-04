 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butterfly garden featured at Papillion walk on Saturday
0 comments

Butterfly garden featured at Papillion walk on Saturday

Butterfly garden

An aerial view of the butterfly garden at Veteran's Park in Papillion. The formal dedication of the garden and sculpture is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.

 Marjie Ducey

Cleaning up after making a home-cooked meal usually involves tossing food scraps or unwanted leftovers. Instead of trashing those kitchen remnants, you could actually use them to give your plants a helpful boost.

The second annual garden walk sponsored by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club and the Papillion Garden Club is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Any monetary donation will benefit the Tri City Food Bank and Heartland Hope Mission. Nonperishable food items also will be accepted.

The butterfly garden at Veterans Park at East Halleck Street Road and South Monroe is still in its infancy, but is on the tour.

"It's appealing to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and humans," said Joyce Stranglen, chair of the garden walk. 

Other stops:

  • 612 East Patton: Rare succulents, voodoo lily patch, elephant ear patch, wild ginger bed. "Lots of great stuff," Stranglen said. "And some surprises."
  • 1122 Sheriff Circle: Bee, butterfly and fair gardens. Window boxes. "A beautiful yard filled with flowers and whimsical yard art."
  • 401 Fall Creek Road: Flowers in sun and shade along with an arbor and a grotto. "A fairy garden where great grandchildren play and rearrange the fairies," Stranglen said.
  • 1101 Oke Street: Lots of roses, clematis, potted plants and a lovely greenhouse. "Lots of lovely."

Representatives of Tri City and Heartland Hope Mission will be on hand as well as some master gardeners.

Donations may be made at any garden site.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The benefits of playing tug-of-war with your dog

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert