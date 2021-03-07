Canned salsas, research help urban farmers survive long Nebraska winter

Brian and Jennie Ayers inherited a garden when they bought their house in Benson in 2018. They started by planting asparagus, tomatoes and cucumbers. The deep dive, as Brian calls it, happened in 2020, when they built raised beds and started canning. They could tell that the previous owners loved to garden and wanted to keep that going as an unwritten contract with them. Brian is the researcher, planter and groundskeeper; Jennie, the carpenter, engineer and canner. Here, Brian writes about the journey.

Gardening is said to be the slowest of the performing arts, and during the pandemic, we’ve embraced this adage on our path to becoming urban farmers.

Figuratively speaking, this has been the longest winter of my life. And during the dead of it, I have stayed warm with a variety of salsas we canned from our tomatoes and peppers of last year and a gardening encyclopedia my mom gave me years ago but I didn’t find cause to open until now.

With each emptied pint and chapter finished, spring draws nearer.

Recently, we added three raised garden beds to our backyard, and we’ll add two more in the coming weeks. We built two compost bins last summer. In them, last year’s garden, lawn clippings, leaves and food waste will become this year’s soil amendment.