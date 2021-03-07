Canned salsas, research help urban farmers survive long Nebraska winter

Brian and Jennie Ayers inherited a garden when they bought their house in Benson in 2018. They started by planting asparagus, tomatoes and cucumbers. The deep dive, as Brian calls it, happened in 2020, when they built raised beds and started canning. They could tell that the previous owners loved to garden and wanted to keep that going as an unwritten contract with them. Brian is the researcher, planter and groundskeeper; Jennie, the carpenter, engineer and canner. Here, Brian writes about the journey.
Gardening is said to be the slowest of the performing arts, and during the pandemic, we’ve embraced this adage on our path to becoming urban farmers.
Figuratively speaking, this has been the longest winter of my life. And during the dead of it, I have stayed warm with a variety of salsas we canned from our tomatoes and peppers of last year and a gardening encyclopedia my mom gave me years ago but I didn’t find cause to open until now.
With each emptied pint and chapter finished, spring draws nearer.
Recently, we added three raised garden beds to our backyard, and we’ll add two more in the coming weeks. We built two compost bins last summer. In them, last year’s garden, lawn clippings, leaves and food waste will become this year’s soil amendment.
Four baby aspens were planted with hopes of bringing to our own landscape the golden glory of their groves that has awed us along our favorite autumn hikes in the mountains.
We also planted around 100 perennials along the border of our landscape. The happiest accident and biggest reward of them all was our red hot pokers, which attracted hummingbirds. I can’t tell you how happy these visitors made us last summer while we were feeling stuck at home. These little birds gave a big lift to our spirits, and we needed it.
These last gasps of winter were spent learning how to cultivate vegetable seedlings indoors to get a jump on the growing season.
Making multiple trips to numerous garden centers the past few weekends, I’ve had a shopping list populated with items I never thought I’d find of value — chicken poop and earthworm castings — all in the name of activating the microbes in the compost mixture to create “black gold.”
A workshop bench in the basement was transformed into a germination station, where illumination from LED lights step in for the sun until the soil gets warm enough to transplant varieties of broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, okra, onions, peppers and tomatoes.
After two years of waiting, our asparagus crowns will be ready for their first harvest, with 20 more to follow with proper tending.
Like most things we take on, we’ve probably overdone it. That’s been an enjoyable process — until the weeds get here. But right now, emerging from the last cover of snow, is a blank canvas of productive soil.
I don’t know where I read it, but I’ve clung to it every winter, and never more than this one: “No winter has ever been so long that spring doesn’t eventually come.” It may have actually arrived in the time I spent writing this.