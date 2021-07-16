Check on that tree frequently if you had damage in last weekend's storm

Make that call as soon as possible.

“If we have an early snowfall, we could see a heck of a lot more damage and limbs breaking,” he said. “We want to take action now.’’

If you find you need to plant a new tree, Evans has these tips:

Don’t plant the new tree in the same place or too deep: It’s best to plant a few feet from where the original tree once stood. And even though you think planting the tree deeper will make it withstand the next wind, it won’t. The widening curve at the bottom of the tree, called a flare, gives it a good base. Dig a hole twice as wide as the container or root bulb and as deep as its current container. “The tree has its own mechanics and its own ability to stabilize itself,” Evans said. “Whenever you see one sticking out of the ground like a telephone pole it is planted too deep.”