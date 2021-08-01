Check out these can't miss zucchini recipes

That ferocious wind storm a few weeks ago flattened my zucchini.

After adding a new layer of soil and compost earlier this summer from Hillside Solutions, they’d been the healthiest-looking and biggest plants I’d ever grown.

I wrote them off. But as the days passed, the leaves started to rebound.

Then I found a surprise buried under those leaves — three huge zucchini, two measuring 14 inches long.

Yahoo! I’ve already promised bread to everyone in my book club.

But what to do with all the rest of that zucchini? Freeze it, says Cindy Brison, an educator with Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

“I put them through the food processor, seeds and all,” Brison said. She doesn’t bother peeling them either.

“I’m lazy. That gives you extra fiber when you are cooking with it.”

Most zucchini recipes take two cups, so Brison freezes her zucchini in plastic freezer bags of three cups apiece.

Yes, that’s three cups and not two.