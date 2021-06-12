 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadhead your flowers, and they'll repay you with more blooms
0 comments

Deadhead your flowers, and they'll repay you with more blooms

Spent peonies

“Peonies expend energy trying to produce seed that won’t produce desirable new plants,” John Fech said, so cut off the spent blooms.

 MARJIE DUCEY, THE WORLD-HERALD

A unique tour of Omaha’s one-of-a-kind botanical gardens, bird sanctuary and arboretum. Located near the Missouri River, the popular attraction serves as an urban oasis escape for visitors.

There are three good reasons to deadhead the blooms on your plants.

“Grooming, more flowers and less diseases,” said John Fech, a horticulture expert at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service.

Removal of faded flowers helps create more air flow, which keeps the plant leaves drier and results in fewer foliage diseases. Removal also encourages plants to produce more blooms instead of putting all of their efforts into developing seeds, according to Fech.

With most plants, it’s just a matter of following the stem down to the highest set of leaves and making a cut.

Roses are a different story. There’s a sweet spot.

“We generally direct people toward the five-leaflet leaf,” he said. “That helps control the size of the plant, and it will also rebloom relatively quickly.”

Rose leaf

Removing spent blooms gives plants more energy to direct toward new blossoms. On most plants, you can just trim at the highest leaf. With roses, it's at the first five-leaflet leaf.

Unless you’re trying to breed new plants, it’s hard to ruin a plant if you trim the spent flowers incorrectly. In the long run, it just saves energy, especially for popular perennials such as peonies.

“Peonies expend energy trying to produce seed that won’t produce desirable new plants,” Fech said.

You can water too much

It doesn’t seem possible that you can water too much in this hot weather.

But you can, Fech warns. Soil might seem dry at the top but moist a few inches deeper. Many plants wilt in the afternoon sun but perk up by the evening.

“Probe into the soil to check for moisture” before watering, Fech said. “That’s helpful for container pots as well as in-ground plants.”

Fech recommends using a screwdriver. If it comes out cool and damp and a little muddy, the plant doesn’t need to be watered.

Too much watering, no matter how high the temperature, can lead to root rot.

Fech’s office doesn’t have precise water recommendations for hot Nebraska summers. But moist, not soggy or dry, is best.

“We tell people to check their soil moisture,” he said. “We do that for lawns, flowers and vegetables. Every soil is a little different. Every sun exposure is a little different, and that makes a big difference on the plant’s need for water.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?
Home & Garden

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?

  • Updated

Stock your first-aid kit and store in a waterproof container • First-aid manual. • Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes. • Sterile gauze pads and roller bandages in a variety of sizes. • Hypoallergenic adhesive tape. • Scissors and tweezers. • Needle, for sewing and removing splinters. • Bars of soap in their own plastic bags or waterproof containers. • Moist towelettes. • Antiseptic ...

Plant ground cover
Home & Garden

Plant ground cover

A lush ground cover can take over a garden; but when kept in control, the carpet of color provides a backdrop for all your plantings, allowing vibrant flowers and bushes to take center stage. Use ground cover on a terrace or steep slope or in an enclosed courtyard wherever you want to create a well-tended uniform appearance that helps retain moisture and retard the growth of weeds. Since it’s a perennial it will return every year, a welcome feature for a shady area or to cover and surround tree roots close to the surface where little else will grow.

10 secrets to throwing an unforgettable summer dinner party
Home & Garden

10 secrets to throwing an unforgettable summer dinner party

  • Updated

As we start to resume gathering with our friends and family, outdoor dinner parties are a perfect way to ease back into entertaining. Dust off your hosting skills with these summer party hacks to make it the easiest dinner party ever! Here’s how to spend less time playing host and more time hanging out with your guests.

Homeowner overwhelmed by pages and pages of documents
Home & Garden

Homeowner overwhelmed by pages and pages of documents

  • Updated

Q: I purchased a house and several years later got a home equity line of credit. I remortgaged the house several times along the way. For each of these transactions, I received a folder filled with documents related to each loan and probably have a couple hundred pages including appraisals, addendums and other documents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert