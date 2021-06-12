Deadhead your flowers, and they'll repay you with more blooms

There are three good reasons to deadhead the blooms on your plants.

“Grooming, more flowers and less diseases,” said John Fech, a horticulture expert at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service.

Removal of faded flowers helps create more air flow, which keeps the plant leaves drier and results in fewer foliage diseases. Removal also encourages plants to produce more blooms instead of putting all of their efforts into developing seeds, according to Fech.

With most plants, it’s just a matter of following the stem down to the highest set of leaves and making a cut.

Roses are a different story. There’s a sweet spot.

“We generally direct people toward the five-leaflet leaf,” he said. “That helps control the size of the plant, and it will also rebloom relatively quickly.”

Unless you’re trying to breed new plants, it’s hard to ruin a plant if you trim the spent flowers incorrectly. In the long run, it just saves energy, especially for popular perennials such as peonies.

“Peonies expend energy trying to produce seed that won’t produce desirable new plants,” Fech said.

