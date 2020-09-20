 Skip to main content
Decorate wreaths, pumpkins at Omaha-area flower farm
Harvest Home Flowers is overflowing with lisianthus, zinnias, dahlias and other foliage throughout the summer.

The 11-acre farm north of Waverly, Nebraska, is a wholesale supplier to florists and designers in Omaha and Lincoln and surrounding communities. Jamie Rohda and her husband, Norman, devote 1.5 acres to blooms and fillers popularly used in special-occasion bouquets.

Jamie dries a lot of those flowers, too, which will be used Sept. 25 and 26 in the farm’s fall pumpkin and wreath make-and-take.

“There are a lot of cute things you can do with flowers and pumpkins,” she said.

She’ll have a selection of her rustic wreaths and a load of heirloom pumpkins from Found & Flora in Wahoo, Nebraska, for participants to decorate with a variety of dried materials from her gardens.

The registration fee for each two-hour session is $10. That covers flowers, supplies and a snack. Attendees can purchase as many wreathes or pumpkins as they would like to decorate, with prices ranging from $5 to $20 each. Sessions are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Call 402-525-9025 to register, as space is limited.

Rohda said already decorated wreaths and pumpkins are also available for purchase. Those attending can walk around the farm while they are there.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

