Designs on winter: White and silver Christmas theme has 'magical' appeal into the new year

Minette used silver and white stems, ornaments and ribbons to decorate the flocked tree. White feathers added another festive note to the garland on the mantel and to two pencil trees that Minette brought in to complement the Clures’ flocked tree.

She added another layer in the dining room, with contemporary decorations in white, gray and light rose. The kitchen had some navy accents, so she incorporated that color along with gold on pencil trees. Centerpieces in the kitchen and sitting area also had navy and gold touches.

The main living area had a magical winter feel. “It was very white and glitzy,” the designer says.

Shelly Minette’s holiday decorating tips

Don’t get locked into a current trend

Minette goes with the flow and lets the house dictate the direction on decorations. Her first house with the Christmas Caravan wasn’t as contemporary as the Clures’ and had more tans, so she used gold, silver and rose gold.

Red and green forever