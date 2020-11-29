DIY, coronavirus edition: For this crew, concrete was way harder than we thought

“Who’s with me, boys?” I said, my hands wide, because dang it feels good to be a gangster.

That was met with a grunt from my oldest son, Jack, who posed perfectly logical questions about my qualifications to do basically anything in life, let alone anything that requires skill.

Touche. Like hundreds of other stuck-at-home homeowners, I joined the throngs descending on home improvement stores, our masks conveniently covering up the fact that we don’t have the first clue what we’re doing.

Who needs experience/knowledge/skill when you have YouTube? My youngest, Sammy, and I watched videos and built forms using lumber scraps that looked like something out of the back of Sanford and Son’s truck. I ordered 120 50-pound bags of concrete mix and borrowed a friend’s concrete-finishing tools. Then I descended on Home Depot and rented a mini-concrete mixer thingy. Which is essentially: a spinny barrel/wheelbarrow type thing.

We started in. My middle son, Will, 15, is the closest thing we have to a Huck Finn; he joined me in the mud, while Jack and Sam ripped open bags of Quikrete and mixed in gallons of water. And man, we were cruising, mudding and dumping, dumping and mudding. And then we noticed the barrel of the concrete mixer wobbling a little too much. Like a Luke McCaffrey pass.