DIY, coronavirus edition: For this crew, concrete was way harder than we thought

File this under first-world problems. Thirteen years ago, we put a 20-by-20-foot patio in our backyard. Our driveway was too steep — and Mama Bear didn’t want her children chasing basketballs into the street. So the kids needed a concrete pad on which they could ride their bikes, dribble a ball and gash open each other’s heads.
Fast forward to April 2020. With schools and the world essentially shut down, we were faced with three teen boys fighting for 400 square feet of basketball court. I wanted to expand the court. My wife, Debbie, wanted a pool.
Mindful of her dreams, I met her in the middle and offered her a pool ... of hard pavement.
“Fine,” she said. “Just don’t take up the entire yard. And make sure it’s not ghetto.”
I brought in two contractors to bid on the 20-by-8 concrete expansion — basically, the equivalent of two sections of bike trail. One guy wanted $1,700. The other guy, $2,300. I shot a screwy look at the last guy:
You know it’s essentially a sidewalk, not a fountain at the Bellagio, correct?
They didn’t budge. So naturally, what else should a tightwad who has dozens of hours at home and who has never worked with concrete do?
Three words: a Quikrete quarantine!
“Who’s with me, boys?” I said, my hands wide, because dang it feels good to be a gangster.
That was met with a grunt from my oldest son, Jack, who posed perfectly logical questions about my qualifications to do basically anything in life, let alone anything that requires skill.
Touche. Like hundreds of other stuck-at-home homeowners, I joined the throngs descending on home improvement stores, our masks conveniently covering up the fact that we don’t have the first clue what we’re doing.
Who needs experience/knowledge/skill when you have YouTube? My youngest, Sammy, and I watched videos and built forms using lumber scraps that looked like something out of the back of Sanford and Son’s truck. I ordered 120 50-pound bags of concrete mix and borrowed a friend’s concrete-finishing tools. Then I descended on Home Depot and rented a mini-concrete mixer thingy. Which is essentially: a spinny barrel/wheelbarrow type thing.
We started in. My middle son, Will, 15, is the closest thing we have to a Huck Finn; he joined me in the mud, while Jack and Sam ripped open bags of Quikrete and mixed in gallons of water. And man, we were cruising, mudding and dumping, dumping and mudding. And then we noticed the barrel of the concrete mixer wobbling a little too much. Like a Luke McCaffrey pass.
And then — I’m not making this up — the barrel spun off the base and right into the wet concrete. I muttered a few unmentionables — words that my boys unfortunately had only previously heard from their mother.
Soon, my sons discovered one of many devastating differences between a concrete finisher and a reporter: Concrete guys are real men. And beyond that, concrete guys have real deadlines. Because concrete dries!
So we loaded the broken concrete mixer thingy onto our little trailer and raced out of our neighborhood. And then Jack — who is as calm under pressure as I am not — turned to me and said:
Dad, I think we’re dragging the concrete mixer thingy.
A glance in the rear-view mirror and, sure enough, the handle was sparking against the street, like a tireless rim on a road.
We righted ship. And thank goodness, the extremely helpful Home Depot rental manager pitied us and replaced Sparky the nub-handled concrete mixer thingy with another concrete mixer thingy.
We were back within 45 minutes to … find the concrete drying. Racing, we slopped concrete into those forms like a lunch lady plopping oatmeal onto kids’ trays. Then my sons discovered another devastating trait of journalists — we’re terrible at math. (Stands to reason. We rarely have to count high, based on our pay.)
In this case, not even a concrete calculator could help me get it right.
All told, by the numbers, it took: five trips to the store, 160 concrete bags (only 25% more than the original estimate), two concrete mixer thingys, eight hours of work ...
And about a week of aches in my knees, fingers and lower back. With the free labor of my indentured sons, it cost roughly half of the contractors’ lowest bid. That said, a note of admiration for concrete contractors everywhere: You don’t get paid nearly enough.
After the glorified sidewalk was done, I fired up our 2007 computer to gaze at the photos from the time we paid to put the slab in. The professional edges. The shimmering gray. The brush finish. The sport-court tiles on top. Our two young sons (No. 3 wasn’t even here then) tormenting our old dog, as good a dog as there ever was.
Suddenly, I had a case of the feels. And a trunkful of memories that made this horrific home improvement project — during this hellacious stay-at-home year — worth it. And then No. 3 piped up.
Dad, we’re never doing that again.
Damn straight.
Except didn’t Mom say something about a pool?
Our best staff images from November 2020
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275
Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living
Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more.