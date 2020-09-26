Don't toss those green tomatoes! Ripen and freeze them instead

Good riddance, Scott Evans says.
Even though he hates to see summer end, Evans is ready to say goodbye to this gardening season.
“I think everything that could go wrong did,” he said.
Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, had quite the list.
Produce that didn’t produce, cucumbers that tasted bitter, an aggressive squash vine borer.
“It was just a challenge,” he said.
One of those plants with problems was tomatoes. With no break from hot weather, some just refused to turn green.
But now it’s the end of the road. With temperatures turning more fall-like next week, and even dropping into the 30s and 40s at night, those plants will decline quickly.
“Tomato plants are very tropical,” Evans said. “They don’t like the cold weather.”
But that doesn’t mean you have to toss those still-green tomatoes.
In the next few days, remove the mature ripe ones. Those are the ones that are at full size, have stopped growing and have just started the ripening process.
Make sure there are no blemishes, no cracks and no physical damages.
“Those will rot before they ripen,” Evans said. “We want good, healthy, mature tomatoes.”
Wrap each tomato in a layer of newspaper and place in a box. You don’t need a lid, and the tomatoes don’t need sunshine to ripen.
Check every few days to see how the ripening process is going, making sure to toss any tomatoes that are rotting.
You may end up with several tomatoes ripening at the same time. That’s your cue to freeze them to eat over the winter.
Wash and pat dry the ones you want to keep, remove the stems and then chop each tomato into quarters. Spread on a baking sheet and place in the freezer. Once the quarters are frozen, divide them into plastic freezer bags and refreeze for use in soups, chilis and casseroles.
For other ways to freeze tomatoes, go to food.unl.edu/article/freezing-tomatoes.
City Sprouts gala
City Sprouts is hosting its annual gala with a virtual, at-home spin.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll Thru the Garden,” omahasprouts.org/rock-n-roll, will benefit the nonprofit’s educational programming. Participants can purchase a take-home workshop kit, join a raffle and tune in to a virtual watch party.
The kits are based on City Sprouts’ three most popular classes: Canning Vinegar Pickles, Hot Sauce 101 and Herbal-Infused Salves. Each kit includes all the basic supplies and ingredients needed to make these items, as well as access to a step-by-step video and handout.
Kits can be purchased on the City Sprouts Online Store, omahasprouts.org/workshop-kit-store.
“They are lots of fun to do at home,” executive director Katie Kresha said.
Also during this fundraiser, every dollar donated is an entry into a raffle. Prizes include a private urban farm dinner for up to six, a one-night stay at the Lied Lodge, two vouchers for an Omaha Community Playhouse performance, and a City Sprouts gift basket of preserved goods.
City Sprouts will hold a virtual watch party at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The party will feature local music performances, virtual farm tours, raffle drawings and the announcement of the Community Cultivator Award winner.
Fire hurts grass seed sales
Fires on the West Coast have affected grass-seed supplied in Omaha.
Jason Borst, office manager at Loveland Grass Pad, said most grass seed sold in the United States comes from the Willamette Valley in Oregon.
Grass Pad buys a million pounds of grass seed annually, and much of it this year has come from Oregon, where the seed has the best color, is disease- and brown-patch resistant and does better in Nebraska’s soil base, he said.
Last week, Borst received word that a forest fire was threatening a grass seed storage facility near Salem, causing delivery delays here.
Supplies of Kentucky bluegrass from Oregon also are being impacted. Grass Pad’s supply is sold out, likely until early next week.
Other varieties are well-stocked, Borst said.
Seed is in high demand because autumn is the perfect time to rejuvenate your lawn. That includes fertilizer, which will be absorbed and stored in the roots of the grass. Overseeding ensures that younger generations of grass continue to arrive.
Adding a fall fertilizer after a few mowings of the new grass will prevent spring weeds, which germinate in the fall and hide under the canopy of the grass.
“Fall provides warmer ground temperatures, so grass will germinate a lot quicker,” Borst said. “You’ll have a longer time for grass to get established this time of year.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
