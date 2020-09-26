Don't toss those green tomatoes! Ripen and freeze them instead

“Those will rot before they ripen,” Evans said. “We want good, healthy, mature tomatoes.”

Wrap each tomato in a layer of newspaper and place in a box. You don’t need a lid, and the tomatoes don’t need sunshine to ripen.

Check every few days to see how the ripening process is going, making sure to toss any tomatoes that are rotting.

You may end up with several tomatoes ripening at the same time. That’s your cue to freeze them to eat over the winter.

Wash and pat dry the ones you want to keep, remove the stems and then chop each tomato into quarters. Spread on a baking sheet and place in the freezer. Once the quarters are frozen, divide them into plastic freezer bags and refreeze for use in soups, chilis and casseroles.

For other ways to freeze tomatoes, go to food.unl.edu/article/freezing-tomatoes.

City Sprouts gala

City Sprouts is hosting its annual gala with a virtual, at-home spin.

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Thru the Garden,” omahasprouts.org/rock-n-roll, will benefit the nonprofit’s educational programming. Participants can purchase a take-home workshop kit, join a raffle and tune in to a virtual watch party.