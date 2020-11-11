Don't toss those spent Christmas light bulbs! This craft gives them a glittery second life

Every year when I unpack my outdoor Christmas lights, it never fails that half of the C9 bulbs have somehow stopped working while in hibernation.

All it takes is glue, glitter and a little imagination to give these spent bulbs new life as ornaments, tabletop décor, garland and more.

Glitter light bulbs

What you need

C9 or other holiday bulbs

Craft glue

Small paintbrush

Glitter

What you do

1. Using a small paintbrush, coat the glass part of the bulb with glue.

2. Over a piece of paper on a flat surface, sprinkle glitter over the bulb until the glue is completely covered.

3. Set aside to dry.

4. If bulb isn’t completely covered, repeat steps 1-3.

5. Optional: cover the metal stem of the bulb with glue and coat with gold glitter.