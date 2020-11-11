 Skip to main content
Don't toss those spent Christmas light bulbs! This craft gives them a glittery second life
20201108_ilo_glitter3_web.jpg

Remake your burnt-out Christmas lights as ornaments or holiday decorations with glue, a paintbrush and glitter.

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Every year when I unpack my outdoor Christmas lights, it never fails that half of the C9 bulbs have somehow stopped working while in hibernation.

All it takes is glue, glitter and a little imagination to give these spent bulbs new life as ornaments, tabletop décor, garland and more.

Glitter light bulbs

What you need

C9 or other holiday bulbs

Craft glue

Small paintbrush

Glitter

What you do

1. Using a small paintbrush, coat the glass part of the bulb with glue.

2. Over a piece of paper on a flat surface, sprinkle glitter over the bulb until the glue is completely covered.

3. Set aside to dry.

4. If bulb isn’t completely covered, repeat steps 1-3.

5. Optional: cover the metal stem of the bulb with glue and coat with gold glitter.

6. For hanging ornaments, either tie ribbon around the stem or drill small holes in the metal to string ribbon through.

20201108_ilo_glitter-ornament2_web.jpg

Tie string or drill wire into the bulb base for easy ornament hanging.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

