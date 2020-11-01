Don't trash all those pumpkins; share with the critters in your yard or enjoy them yourself

Not many people are lucky enough to have a 450-pound jack-o’-lantern drawing oohs and aahs in their front yard.
But what do you do with a 450-pound pumpkin once Halloween is over?
Carl Fleming Jr. of La Vista became fascinated by a massive variety — Atlantic Giant — when friend Darren Christensen held the Nebraska state record for pumpkins.
Christensen’s best was toppled last year by Wahoo pharmacist Brent Cernik, who nursed a pumpkin to 1,492.5 pounds. The world record is 2,624.6 pounds by a man in Belgium.
Christensen shared seeds with Fleming four years ago, and he has been growing the giants in his backyard ever since.
“The first year, the wife said, ‘You are never doing this again. It’s taking up the whole yard,’ ” Fleming said. “She liked the end result of it.”
Fleming’s first effort weighed 680.5 pounds. This one, even though it weighed only 450 pounds, took five men, a tarp and lots of breaks to move it to Fleming’s front yard.
Fleming likes people to enjoy the pumpkins, encouraging them to stop by his house at 8002 Terry Drive in La Vista to take photos with it.
Fleming and his wife, Erica Lynn, carved it into a jack-o’-lantern for Halloween on Wednesday, so it doesn’t have much life left. Fleming soon will chop it up and toss it in the garbage.
More than a billion pounds of pumpkin is tossed every year. But the garbage doesn’t always have to be the next stop. While Fleming’s pumpkin will enjoy its final days as a photo prop, you have other ways to dispose of your pumpkins now that Halloween is over.
The pulp inside is great for wildlife. The seeds feed the birds or can be dried for a tasty snack for you. The big orbs can be tossed into your compost pile.
Pumpkins that have been cut up for decorating shouldn’t be eaten. However, if they haven’t been carved, they still can be used in recipes. Just remember: Once cut, a pumpkin should be processed within two hours.
Pumpkins grown for carving aren’t quite as tasty as the pie and sugar pumpkin varieties, nor do they have as much pulp. But with all the spices called for in most recipes, the end product is still tasty.
Back to nature
Feed the birds: Collect the seeds and let them dry out in the sun or lightly roast. Don’t add salt or seasoning. Place on a flat surface or mix with existing bird seed. Pumpkin seeds are very nutritious, and all types of birds will enjoy them.
Want to eat the seeds yourself? Clean them and let dry. Toss with oil and/or with salt and roast in a preheated oven at 250 F for 10 to 15 minutes.
Share with squirrels: Cut your pumpkin into pieces and leave chunks out for them to enjoy — if they haven’t tried it already.
Add to your compost pile: Pumpkins are 90% water, so they quickly and easily break down. Just remove the seeds first.
Sources: The Spruce, National Wildlife Federation, Bob Wells, Audubon Society.
Getting ready for cooking
Baked fresh pumpkin: Preheat oven to 350 F. Cut the pumpkin in half and clean out the seeds and strings. Cover a baking sheet with foil. Brush melted butter on the cut edges of the pumpkin and lay the sides, cut-side down, on a cookie sheet. Cook about one hour or until pumpkin is soft. Cool. Remove the pumpkin skin and cut into pieces and blend, or put through a food processor until the mixture is smooth like canned pumpkin.
Boiled fresh pumpkin: Remove the seeds and strings. Peel and cut the pumpkin into chunks and place in a large pan. Bring to a light boil. Cook until tender. Cool. Blend or put through a food processor until the moisture is smooth like canned pumpkin.
Microwaved fresh pumpkin: Remove the seeds and strings. Cube with the rind on, place in a microwave-safe bowl and cover loosely with paper towels or plastic wrap. Cook on medium until soft. Check every 5 minutes, as microwave times vary. Once cubes are cooled, peel off the rind. Blend or food process until smooth. Store in the refrigerator for up to three days, or in the freezer for up to six months.
Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Try these pumpkin recipes
The Best Pumpkin Bread
Yield: 2 loaves
WHAT OU NEED
Unsalted butter, for the pans
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan
3 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree or slightly under 2 cups of fresh pumpkin
2 teaspoons fine salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
2/3 cup water
WHAT YOU DO
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter and flour two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans.
2. Whisk together the sugar and oil in a large bowl until well-combined. Whisk in the eggs and pumpkin until combined.
3. Combine the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon and cloves in a medium bowl and whisk until well-combined. Add half the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and stir to combine. Add half the water and stir to combine. Repeat with the remaining flour and water.
4. Divide the batter between the prepared loaf pans. Bake until loaves are golden brown, about 1 hour. Let the loaves cool in the pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from the pans and let cool completely, about 1 hour.
Source: The Food Network
Mini-Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Muffins
Yield: 36 mini-muffins
WHAT YOU NEED
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup quick oats
¾ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 cup pumpkin puree
¾ cup low-fat milk
1/3 cup oil
¼ cup quick oats (for topping)
1 Tablespoon brown sugar (for topping)
1 Tablespoon melted margarine or butter (for topping)
1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (for topping)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Wash hands with soap and water. Spray mini-muffin tins with cooking spray or use mini-muffin liners.
2. In a medium bowl, combine flour, quick oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice.
3. Break egg into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw egg. Add pumpkin, milk and oil to egg. Mix well.
4. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fill muffin cups two-thirds full.
5. Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle topping evenly over muffins. Bake mini-muffins at 400 F for 8 to 12 minutes or until evenly browned. Bake regular-sized muffins for 15 to 18 minutes.
Source: UNL Food
Perfectly Pumpkin Whole Wheat Pancakes
Yield: Makes 10-12 pancakes
WHAT YOU NEED
2 eggs
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups low-fat milk
¾ cup canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup white whole wheat flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
WHAT YOU DO
1. Break eggs into a clean, medium bowl and beat with a fork. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs.
2. Add the oil, milk, pumpkin and brown sugar to the bowl with the eggs. Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder and spices in small bowl.
3. Add dry ingredients to pumpkin mixture. Stir until combined. Pour ¼ cup of batter for each pancake on a lightly oiled and heated griddle or skillet.
4. Cook until the pancakes are full of bubbles and the under-surface is lightly browned. Use a spatula and flip. Lightly brown the other side. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: UNL Food
No-Crust Pumpkin Pie
Yield: 8 servings
WHAT YOU NEED
2 large eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin or just under 2 cups fresh pumpkin
1 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice*
* Substitute 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg for pumpkin pie spice if desired.
1 cup non-fat dry milk
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup water
WHAT YOU DO
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
2. Crack eggs separately into a large bowl. Wash hands with warm water and soap. Add remaining ingredients except water and mix together.
3. Slowly stir in water until well mixed. Pour into prepared pie plate.
4. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a knife inserted 1-inch from the center comes out clean.
