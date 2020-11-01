Don't trash all those pumpkins; share with the critters in your yard or enjoy them yourself

Fleming and his wife, Erica Lynn, carved it into a jack-o’-lantern for Halloween on Wednesday, so it doesn’t have much life left. Fleming soon will chop it up and toss it in the garbage.

More than a billion pounds of pumpkin is tossed every year. But the garbage doesn’t always have to be the next stop. While Fleming’s pumpkin will enjoy its final days as a photo prop, you have other ways to dispose of your pumpkins now that Halloween is over.

The pulp inside is great for wildlife. The seeds feed the birds or can be dried for a tasty snack for you. The big orbs can be tossed into your compost pile.

Pumpkins that have been cut up for decorating shouldn’t be eaten. However, if they haven’t been carved, they still can be used in recipes. Just remember: Once cut, a pumpkin should be processed within two hours.

Pumpkins grown for carving aren’t quite as tasty as the pie and sugar pumpkin varieties, nor do they have as much pulp. But with all the spices called for in most recipes, the end product is still tasty.

Back to nature