Don't wait for the first frost to bring in your plants
Emily Leon feels guilty that she’s already brought all of her houseplants inside for the winter.

They love it outdoors, but Leon wanted to avoid any last-minute panic when plant-killing temperatures threatened. Now the mother of an 11-month-old, she needed to do it when her schedule permitted. This year, that was August instead of September.

“I like to not be in a rush to get them in in time. I like to stress as little as possible about it,” she said. “I make sure I have enough supplies and make sure I get everything done the way I wanted it.”

Emily Leon doesn’t like to be rushed when she brings in her plants for the winter, so she starts early.

Tiffany Caldwell isn’t waiting either. Once night-time temperatures start dropping toward 50 degrees, she begins to bring in her smaller succulents, cactus and propagations.

Her bigger plants can withstand temperature swings more easily and are allowed to stay out later into October.

“Those are easier to treat and move,” she said of her small plants. “I slowly phase those in first. I can make sure I have a spot.”

I’ve always operated on the oh, no, it’s going to freeze and I must make a mad dash to get everything inside method.

But that can lead to a bug infestation, because nothing gets examined before it’s hauled inside, usually in the dark.

Both Leon and Caldwell have a system to prevent unwelcome guests.

Some of Emily Leon's favorite hoya plants.

Because she was seeing aphids and has problems with ants, Leon started with a 5-gallon bucket of water along with a generous squirt of Dawn dishwater soap. Working with just a few plants at a time, she took them out of the pot, shook off the dirt and doused them completely in the water for 10 to 15 minutes. She rinsed them down well, potted them in her own mix of succulent soil, gravel and perlite and then sprayed them with Neem oil.

Her soil mix is chunky and well-draining.

“I don’t want anything to stay too wet over the winter,” she said.

After adding a good dose of water, she set them under grow lights in her basement. She just doesn’t have enough windows in the rest of the house for her 20-or-so plants.

Tiffany Caldwell quarantines her plants after bringing them inside, so bugs don’t spread to her other plants.

Both she and Caldwell will trim back and clean up plants as needed.

Caldwell says she doesn’t do any repotting after September to allow her plants to go dormant. When it’s time to come indoors, she’ll spray them with a mix of a gallon of water combined with three pumps of Dawn and an eighth of a cup of rubbing alcohol Sometimes, she’ll add a quarter teaspoon of concentrated Neem.

“To make sure I don’t have anything crawling over them that I don’t want in the house,” she said. “Mealybugs and spider mites are the two that I look for. They spread fast and they are hard to kill.”

Emily Leon's hoya collection. They live outside in the summer and then move inside for the winter. "Those are probably the most expensive plants I have. Those are my favorites. My special collection," she said.

She quarantines her plants inside for two to three weeks. LED full spectrum lights with timers give the plants a form of sunlight for 12 hours a day.

Caldwell says she brings in an amazing 50 plants in the fall.

“I’m not as bad as some,’’ she said, “but I’m definitely worst than most.”

Karma Larsen with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum confirmed that the dishwashing soap won’t hurt your plants.

She’s already bringing in plants, too. Here is her method for keeping them happy:

Repot as needed if roots are crowded.

Trim off leggy stems.

Hose off plants, then let them dry and spray with insecticidal soap.

Tiffany Caldwell has more than 50 plants that she brings inside for the winter.

Move them to the screened porch for as long as possible, temperatures permitting, before bringing them indoors; they’re much happier outdoors than in.

“Over the years, I’ve learned what plants can handle the move and which ones are likely to fail. Basil never works for me indoors; rosemary and bay leaf transition well. Impatiens lose their bright blooms quickly; geraniums, begonias and mandevilla are worth the effort.”

“Since the visible effects of too much or too little water can look similar, and since some of my pots are too deep for a finger test, I’ve come to rely on a moisture gauge that can go 6 inches to 8 inches into the root area and immediately registers as moist or dry.”

Where sunlight is limited, hanging mirrors at just the right angle between plants and the strongest period of sunlight, which can vary through winter months, can really make a difference; reflected light certainly isn’t as strong but it helps. “I’ve heard people complain that it will burn plants but that’s never been our experience.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

