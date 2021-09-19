Don't wait for the first frost to bring in your plants

Both Leon and Caldwell have a system to prevent unwelcome guests.

Because she was seeing aphids and has problems with ants, Leon started with a 5-gallon bucket of water along with a generous squirt of Dawn dishwater soap. Working with just a few plants at a time, she took them out of the pot, shook off the dirt and doused them completely in the water for 10 to 15 minutes. She rinsed them down well, potted them in her own mix of succulent soil, gravel and perlite and then sprayed them with Neem oil.

Her soil mix is chunky and well-draining.

“I don’t want anything to stay too wet over the winter,” she said.

After adding a good dose of water, she set them under grow lights in her basement. She just doesn’t have enough windows in the rest of the house for her 20-or-so plants.

Both she and Caldwell will trim back and clean up plants as needed.

Caldwell says she doesn’t do any repotting after September to allow her plants to go dormant. When it’s time to come indoors, she’ll spray them with a mix of a gallon of water combined with three pumps of Dawn and an eighth of a cup of rubbing alcohol Sometimes, she’ll add a quarter teaspoon of concentrated Neem.