Drop in numbers a call to arms to help monarch butterflies

“Whoever we can get to help us,” Crews said. “It’s very empowering for kids. Just by rolling a seed ball, you can help an endangered species. The kids especially get it. They want to roll up their sleeves.”

Crews said monarchs and other pollinators need help more than ever.

In the west, according to the Xerces Society, the monarch migration is on the verge of disappearing — the migratory population has plummeted by 99.9% to fewer than 2,000 butterflies.

The monarch population east of the Rocky Mountains numbered in the hundreds of millions in the 1990s but has declined by more than 80%. Studies at overwintering sites in Mexico this year showed a continued decline.

Even though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says adding monarchs to the list of threatened and endangered species is warranted, other actions will take precedence. The butterfly’s status will be reviewed each year.

Despite the grim news for the flagship species, Crews hasn’t lost hope.