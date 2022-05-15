Dry Nebraska winter creates bald spots in turf, damages evergreens

Nebraska Extension turf expert John Fech has been deluged with calls this spring about dead spots in lawns.

Some are the size of a baseball or a softball, with thinning and yellow patches, and others are much larger. Some vary between dark and light green.

The lack of winter precipitation and snow cover is to blame. This was one of the driest winters on record, Fech said, and that combined with lots of wind has been hard on landscapes.

“It’s a little bit disconcerting. It’s not super serious,” he said. “Eventually, they will grow out of it for the most part, especially for Kentucky bluegrass lawns. Do some seeding to fill in some of those gaps.”

That lack of moisture is also to blame for damaged junipers and other evergreen shrubs. Holly, boxwood, yews and arborvitae are among the varieties affected.

The effects of dry conditions in November, December and January don’t usually show until late winter to early spring. The plants draw upon the roots to keep the needles green; when soil moisture is in short supply, it leads to desiccation.

“Prune out the winter-killed portions, then decide if you still like it,” Fech said. “You may have to cut out half the shrub in some cases. For the ones that just had minor damage, the key is keeping the soils moist going forward. Not soggy, not dry.’’

Fertilizing and extra water would be counterproductive. Keep the soil moist and add a 2-inch mulch layer going forward. To avoid a repeat, make sure plants are hydrated in late fall before next winter begins.

Carry on with your normal maintenance schedule when it comes to grass, although you might want to do some overseeding in the bald spots.

Where you have large patches of dead or nearly dead grass, Fech suggests resodding them or scratching up the surface and reseeding.

Color variants will often work themselves out as turf responds to fertilizer applications. If they don’t, total renovation may be in order.

If you have had a lot of crabgrass, fox tail and spurge, Fech recommends a product that contains mesotrione as an active ingredient. That suppresses undesirable weeds but allows fescue and bluegrass to germinate and grow. Other pre-emergents will also suppress grass.

Soon after Memorial Day is the perfect time for an application of straight slow release nitrogen fertilizer. Aerating can be done for the next few weeks but stop by June.

“That allows better infiltration of whatever you put on the lawn and helps relieve compaction,” Fech said.

If you are seeding your lawn, keep it moist and not soggy, or the seeds will rot.

“Most of the month of May can be used for recovery and spring seedings,” Fech said.

