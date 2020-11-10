Ducey: Buying that pretty plant is just the first step; make sure to give it a good home, too

After two years of studying in the United States, Navnika Gupta felt brave enough to buy a car.

Soon after, she was ready to take on an even bigger challenge: houseplants.

Finding plants for the University of Nebraska Medical Center resident, who is here from India, was no problem. I had plenty to share.

But I had no pots. And that’s when I wondered if it was still true that terracotta is the only way to go and that anything else is just a death trap.

Finding a cute pot seems like it would be half the fun for a new plant owner. But just how safe are all those ceramic, plastic and even fiber beauties? And, gasp, those without holes for drainage?

Lanoha Nurseries expert Helen Hubbard has the answers.

Is terracotta still best?

It’s a good, inexpensive choice because it has better airflow, which helps the soil dry out a little faster. The No. 1 killer of houseplants is too much love, which usually means too much water. Terracotta can be considered old school, but there are now more stylish versions in dark colors and white gray. Ceramic pots are another good choice, with a huge selection available.

No hole, no sale?