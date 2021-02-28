Ducey: With the worst of winter behind us, it's time to plan your garden

The snow isn’t completely gone, but with spring only a few weeks away, it’s time — at last — to talk gardening.
John Porter, urban agriculture program coordinator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service, is expecting another crazy year, after the pandemic pushed all sorts of people into planting their own food. Seeds are again in high demand.
“Lots of places are starting to sell out,” he said. “Several catalogs have already restricted shipping. Lots of places are having shipping delays.”
Seeds for cold-weather crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts can already be planted. Even some peppers.
“The hotter the pepper, usually, the longer it takes to grow,” Porter said.
Vegetables such as tomatoes should go in six to eight weeks before the last scheduled frost in your area. Porter said that in Omaha, that date is usually between the last week of April and the first week of May.
“Aim for the middle of March,” he said. “But you don’t have to plant them all at the last frost date. You can start some later.”
When will it end?
March, for many gardeners eager to get outside, always seems to last forever.
While you wait, plan your vegetable garden. Make sure to plant what you want to eat and how much you think you will actually consume.
“We have people who call all the time, saying, ‘I planted 20 zucchini plants, and now I don’t know what to do with it,’ ‘’ Porter said.
If you know you will have extra, consider sharing with Brutus the Tortoise (find him on Facebook). Brutus, who weighs 65 pounds, loves to eat, and his owners are looking for produce help this summer. He loves romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and hibiscus flowers.
Porter also suggests checking with local food pantries to see if they will take produce donations if you plant more than you need.
If you can’t wait another second to do something green, Porter has a few ideas.
>> “Get in on the houseplant craze. Go to garden centers and shop and soak in some plant love by osmosis,” he said.
>> Visit Omaha’s botanical center. “We got timed tickets to go to Lauritizen Gardens,” he said. “That was a boost of plant life in the middle of the winter.”
>> One thing you definitely don’t want to hurry is cleaning up your yard. Beneficial insects still need that debris to survive cold weather, so wait until it’s consistently warmer during the day.
One reader asked if all the snow we’ve received this winter will damage turf. Porter said the answer is no. The snow has actually served as an insulator, protecting perennial plants from the extreme cold weather. The melting snow will provide much-needed moisture, too.
Video help
Nebraska Extension staff is offering online videos that so far have covered seed starting and houseplants.
You can register to watch the half-hour sessions, which are followed by 30-minute question-and-answer periods, or view the videos later on the GROBigRed YouTube channel at go.unl.edu/grobigredtube.
Information will be announced soon on sessions covering vegetable and pollinator gardening.
Omaha seed share
Cait Caughey, Alex O’Hanlon and Alajia McKizia have helped create the Blazing Star Seed Cooperative to address shortages and bring back regionally adapted and biodiverse seed varieties.
The trio are working with City Sprouts, The Big Garden and Big Muddy Urban Farm.
Omahans can participate by growing and saving seeds or helping with packaging and distribution so the larger community has access to free, locally grown vegetable, herb, and flower seeds.
“Anyone who is interested in doing work around seeds is welcome to participate in the co-op,” Caughey said. “Whether you’re someone who would like to volunteer to help package seeds or a farmer who wants to grow out various plant varieties to save seeds, and everything in between.”
This year, the seed share will feature more than 18 locally grown varieties.
Caughey and O’Hanlon will teach a Growing Gardeners workshop on planning your seed-saving garden on March 31. Follow the group on Facebook and Instagram for details.
Virtual Spring Affair
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Spring Affair will be virtual again this spring because of the pandemic.
It’s one of the highlights of the year for gardeners.
“New this year is a larger variety of perennial and annual herbs to add flavor and freshness to your table,” said communications associate Karma Larsen.
Plants will be offered much earlier than usual. Here’s the timeline:
March 19: Full plant list available for browsing.
March 26: First choice of limited pickup slots and plants for Spring Affair virtual preview party registrants.
March 28: Online ordering for the general public.
April 18: Close of online ordering, unless already sold out.
April 29-May 1 and May 6-8: Order pickup at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus greenhouses (rather than at the Lancaster Event Center, as in previous years).
May 15: Omaha plant delivery pickup date
Go to plantnebraska.org/connect/events/spring-affair for more information.
