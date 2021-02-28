Ducey: With the worst of winter behind us, it's time to plan your garden

The snow isn’t completely gone, but with spring only a few weeks away, it’s time — at last — to talk gardening.

John Porter, urban agriculture program coordinator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service, is expecting another crazy year, after the pandemic pushed all sorts of people into planting their own food. Seeds are again in high demand.

“Lots of places are starting to sell out,” he said. “Several catalogs have already restricted shipping. Lots of places are having shipping delays.”

Seeds for cold-weather crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts can already be planted. Even some peppers.

“The hotter the pepper, usually, the longer it takes to grow,” Porter said.

Vegetables such as tomatoes should go in six to eight weeks before the last scheduled frost in your area. Porter said that in Omaha, that date is usually between the last week of April and the first week of May.

“Aim for the middle of March,” he said. “But you don’t have to plant them all at the last frost date. You can start some later.”

