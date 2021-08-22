 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easy DIY football jars sure to score big as fall decor
0 comments

Easy DIY football jars sure to score big as fall decor

Pick Six Podcast: Will experience equal better results for Nebraska football?

With the first college football games kicking off soon, are you hunting for new DIY decorations? I know I was.

I came across similar football-themed jars on Esty and opted to make a set. They are a bit time-consuming, only because you need to let paint dry completely between steps. But the steps themselves don’t take much time.

Use these football-themed jars simply for decoration or to hold silverware, straws, pennants or other items for your game day gatherings.

FOOTBALL PARTY MASON JARS

4 pint canning jars

Paint brushes

Black acrylic paint

Kelly green acrylic paint

White acrylic paint

Brown acrylic paint

80 grit sandpaper

White paint marker or chalk marker

Washi tape of varying widths

White, puffy paint

Whistle

Colored string or yarn

Clear coat sealant in matte finish

082221-owh-liv-footballjars-p4.jpg

Once three jars have been painted white, use washi tape to mask off areas for painting. The jars, left to right, will become a football field, football and referee.

Prepping the jars

1. Start with your base coat.

2. Paint three jars white. Give them two coats of paint and let the jars dry overnight between coats. These will be for the football, football field and referee top jars.

3. Paint one jar black. Give it two coats of paint. Let dry overnight between coats. This will be for the chalkboard game plan jar.

082221-owh-liv-footballjars-p3.jpg

Rubbing 80 grit sandpaper over the raised edges on the canning jars will give them a distressed look.

Chalkboard game plan jar

1. Start with the jar that is painted black. Use the sandpaper to give the jar a distressed look by sanding over the raised areas.

2. Using a white paint marker or chalk marker, draw x’s and o’s and arrows. Let dry overnight.

3. Seal with a clear spray sealant.

4. After sealing, tap a chalk-filled eraser over the top to give it a chalkboard look.

082221-owh-liv-footballjars-p5.jpg

Washi tape (painters tape would work, too) masks areas to allow for painting another color over the white.

Referee jar

1. Start with a jar that is painted white. Use washi tape that is about ½-inch wide to tape evenly spaced vertical stripes on the jar.

2. Apply one coat of black paint over the exposed paint. Let dry overnight.

3. Remove tape and touch up areas where the black paint may have seeped under the tape. Let dry overnight.

4. Distress along raised edges with the sandpaper.

5. Seal with a clear spray sealant.

6. Using colored string or yarn, tie a whistle around the top of the jar.

Football jar

1. Using ⅜- to ¼-inch wide washi tape, tape off thread lines.

2. Paint one coat of brown over the entire jar. Let dry overnight.

3. Remove tape. Touch up any of the areas where the brown paint may have seeped under the tape. Let dry overnight.

4. Distress with sandpaper.

5. Seal with clear spray sealant.

Football field jar

1. Tape off two horizontal lines that are about 1- to 1⅛-inch wide.

2. Paint one coat of kelly green over the three stripes of white paint.

3. Let dry overnight and remove the tape.

4. You are left with three dark green stripes and two white stripes. Using thicker washi tape, tape off lines for the lighter green stripes. Overlap the tape so it slightly covers the white next to the dark green. This will create the “chalk lines” on the field.

5. Mix a little white paint with the kelly green paint to create a lighter shade of green. Paint one coat. Let dry overnight.

6. Remove tape and touch up paint, if necessary.

7. Distress with sandpaper.

8. Seal with clear spray sealant. Allow jars to dry completely.

9. Add numbers to mark yard lines using white puffy paint.

Adapted from masonjarcraftslove.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Babysitting your contractor
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Babysitting your contractor

  • Updated

In the autumn of 1993 when I started Ask the Builder, I knew I’d become a clearinghouse of homeowner complaints, misery and frustration. Homeowners from all across the fruited plains of the USA might understand I was an independent voice and someone who didn’t have a dog in their particular fight. That prediction came true, and lately I’m seeing a deeply disturbing trend.

Replace a patio door screen
Home & Garden

Replace a patio door screen

If you use your deck or patio as often as we do, you’ ll find the patio door gets a workout. And the screen slider takes a beating with that continued use especially during warm weather months. If you have kids, you’ re likely to have a stray ball, Frisbee or another flying object damage the screening.

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert