Easy DIY football jars sure to score big as fall decor

With the first college football games kicking off soon, are you hunting for new DIY decorations? I know I was.
I came across similar football-themed jars on Esty and opted to make a set. They are a bit time-consuming, only because you need to let paint dry completely between steps. But the steps themselves don’t take much time.
Use these football-themed jars simply for decoration or to hold silverware, straws, pennants or other items for your game day gatherings.
FOOTBALL PARTY MASON JARS
4 pint canning jars
Paint brushes
Black acrylic paint
Kelly green acrylic paint
White acrylic paint
Brown acrylic paint
80 grit sandpaper
White paint marker or chalk marker
Washi tape of varying widths
White, puffy paint
Whistle
Colored string or yarn
Clear coat sealant in matte finish
Prepping the jars
1. Start with your base coat.
2. Paint three jars white. Give them two coats of paint and let the jars dry overnight between coats. These will be for the football, football field and referee top jars.
3. Paint one jar black. Give it two coats of paint. Let dry overnight between coats. This will be for the chalkboard game plan jar.
Chalkboard game plan jar
1. Start with the jar that is painted black. Use the sandpaper to give the jar a distressed look by sanding over the raised areas.
2. Using a white paint marker or chalk marker, draw x’s and o’s and arrows. Let dry overnight.
3. Seal with a clear spray sealant.
4. After sealing, tap a chalk-filled eraser over the top to give it a chalkboard look.
Referee jar
1. Start with a jar that is painted white. Use washi tape that is about ½-inch wide to tape evenly spaced vertical stripes on the jar.
2. Apply one coat of black paint over the exposed paint. Let dry overnight.
3. Remove tape and touch up areas where the black paint may have seeped under the tape. Let dry overnight.
4. Distress along raised edges with the sandpaper.
5. Seal with a clear spray sealant.
6. Using colored string or yarn, tie a whistle around the top of the jar.
Football jar
1. Using ⅜- to ¼-inch wide washi tape, tape off thread lines.
2. Paint one coat of brown over the entire jar. Let dry overnight.
3. Remove tape. Touch up any of the areas where the brown paint may have seeped under the tape. Let dry overnight.
4. Distress with sandpaper.
5. Seal with clear spray sealant.
Football field jar
1. Tape off two horizontal lines that are about 1- to 1⅛-inch wide.
2. Paint one coat of kelly green over the three stripes of white paint.
3. Let dry overnight and remove the tape.
4. You are left with three dark green stripes and two white stripes. Using thicker washi tape, tape off lines for the lighter green stripes. Overlap the tape so it slightly covers the white next to the dark green. This will create the “chalk lines” on the field.
5. Mix a little white paint with the kelly green paint to create a lighter shade of green. Paint one coat. Let dry overnight.
6. Remove tape and touch up paint, if necessary.
7. Distress with sandpaper.
8. Seal with clear spray sealant. Allow jars to dry completely.
9. Add numbers to mark yard lines using white puffy paint.
Adapted from masonjarcraftslove.com
