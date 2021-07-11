Emerald Ash Borer infestations found in 9 counties in Nebraska

Emerald Ash Borers are at it again.

So far, Emerald Ash Borer infestations have been confirmed in nine counties in Nebraska: Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Dodge, Cass, Lancaster, Seward, Hall and Buffalo. They appear to be on the slow gradual trajectory that has been observed in states such as Michigan, Illinois and Ohio, and is expected to become more and more common in the next three to four years.

Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties advises property owners to be aware of its presence in eastern and central Nebraska and make a “keep or remove” decision on each of their ash trees. This is a complicated decision, involving several factors. The considerations that we advise clients to think through are:

Age of tree: If a tree is a very young tree and the owner doesn’t have too many years invested in it, it’s probably best to remove it and replace it with a different species that will serve the same purpose.

If it’s a tree that is older than 70 or so years, it becomes difficult to treat and get enough insecticide in the tree to protect it against the beetles and may be a good target for removal.