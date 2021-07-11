Emerald Ash Borer infestations found in 9 counties in Nebraska

Emerald Ash Borers are at it again.
So far, Emerald Ash Borer infestations have been confirmed in nine counties in Nebraska: Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Dodge, Cass, Lancaster, Seward, Hall and Buffalo. They appear to be on the slow gradual trajectory that has been observed in states such as Michigan, Illinois and Ohio, and is expected to become more and more common in the next three to four years.
Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties advises property owners to be aware of its presence in eastern and central Nebraska and make a “keep or remove” decision on each of their ash trees. This is a complicated decision, involving several factors. The considerations that we advise clients to think through are:
Age of tree: If a tree is a very young tree and the owner doesn’t have too many years invested in it, it’s probably best to remove it and replace it with a different species that will serve the same purpose.
If it’s a tree that is older than 70 or so years, it becomes difficult to treat and get enough insecticide in the tree to protect it against the beetles and may be a good target for removal.
A tree that is less than 15 inches in diameter can be treated by the property owner each year in mid-May; it’s important to read and follow all label directions.
We recommend that trees of greater diameter should be treated by a Nebraska Arborists Association or International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist.
Location on the property: If a tree is placed well on the property, then keeping and treating it may be wise. For example, if it’s on the southwest side of the house or the patio, it’s providing tremendous shading/cooling benefit.
If, on the other hand, it’s in the far reaches of the property, there isn’t much benefit to the property owner. Additionally, ash trees growing under power lines or between the street and sidewalk are in poor locations and should be considered for removal.
Also on the calendar:
Cicada killer wasps have emerged. These wasps are docile insects that rarely interact with humans. Males are unable to sting but will fly around nets and sometimes people. You can discourage these wasps by keeping the soil hydrated and covered with vegetation or mulch.
We are getting calls about cucumbers with hollow centers. This is probably from environmental issues such as high heat and uneven soil moisture. Mulch plants and keep them watered.
We are also getting reports of cucumbers wilting and dying overnight. This could be the work of the bacterial wilt that is transmitted by the cucumber beetle. Consider planting resistant cultivars of cucumbers next year. There is no treatment for bacterial wilt.
Continue to scout for bagworms on your landscape evergreens. If found, use low impact products with the AI Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki or spinosad.
Japanese beetles continue to emerge. Spot treat as needed and pick them off by hand after 7 p.m.
Early blight is showing up on tomatoes. Irregular yellow then brown concentric rings will show up on the foliage. Copper fungicide may provide some protection. Mulching plants, avoid overhead watering, crop rotation, and resistant cultivars are all non-chemical ways to prevent this disease.