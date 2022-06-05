Entertaining space will be one of the spots featured on Benson Garden Walk

Brad Schroeder doesn’t consider himself a gardener.

“I’m someone who likes plants and I have an eye for color and design and I like putting them together,” he said.

But in the 17 years he’s lived in the Country Club neighborhood, he’s transformed his property — one area at a time — from what he called a collection of weeds.

He’ll display that work June 11 in the Benson Garden Walk. Seven houses are part of the tour.

The next day, on June 12, the 53rd annual Munroe-Meyer Guild Garden Walk will be held. Six gardens in the Omaha Country Club, Keystone and Maple Village neighborhoods will be featured.

On June 26, the Omaha Rose Society will offer tours of four gardens as it resurrects its Rose Garden Walk.

Schroeder says he thinks of his yard, especially in the back, as a place for entertaining. He replaced the windows of his dining room with a French door to provide better access to a partially covered terrace that has dining and living space and a built-in grill. His sitting room opens up to an outdoor sitting area.

He has company often, especially from Labor Day to Halloween when he hosts neighbors, friends and family for Soup Sunday.

“Every Sunday, we meet at 6 and everybody brings a soup. Sometimes homemade bread, dessert and a bottle of wine,” he said. “We’re a very social neighborhood. We get together quite a bit, and we do a lot in my backyard.”

Because of that, he’s added plentiful landscape lighting, which reflects nicely off his favorite chartreuse plants and white flowers. Those show up well at night.

Iris are another favorite. He also has lots of hostas, two Japanese maples, day lilies and azaleas.

He describes his planting style as eclectic.

“I kind of buy what I like and plant what looks good next to each other,” he said. “I do quite a few pots. I like the color that comes with annuals. I love how they look around the patio and try to work some into the landscaping, too.”

He goes for plants that are low maintenance. He likes puttering around and moving plants and does the weeding but has someone who mows and puts down mulch.

“I like spending time out there,” he said, “but to know it’s beautiful and being able to entertain rather than working out there.”

Other homes on the tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., are in the Country Club, Metcalfe-Harrison and Benson neighborhoods. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the day of at the starting location, 2348 N. 62nd St., or online at bit.ly/3adEAx1.

Proceeds will benefit the Benson Public Library.

2348 N. 62nd St.: The garden was an almost blank slate when the owners purchased the home in 2009. They have created a variety of outdoor spaces including a patio, a child play area and a lounge area. The space features Japanese Red Maples, shrub roses and hostas in a formal design along with a fairy garden for their daughter.

5632 Miami St.: The owner transformed his lawn space into a place filled with vegetable gardens with things that can be eaten rather than cut and hauled away.

2319 N. 53 St.: The garden has a Midwest native theme featuring mature trees and heirloom plants from relatives’ gardens. The front of the home features a colorful pollinator garden. The backyard has a shade garden in which many plants are variegated and features an interesting garden shed.

2311 N. 53rd St.: Over the past 34 years, the owners have created a space filled with mature evergreen trees, a greenhouse, and a shade garden with hardly any lawn. The backyard area features a pond with a 75-foot stream.

5037 Parker St.: The backyard has no grass and is filled with a mix of perennials and annuals. Raised beds built with limestone hold both vegetable and flower gardens. Architectural antiques are scattered throughout the space and a large patio, created with antique brick pavers, offers a place to entertain.

5104 Decatur St.: The owners moved from a large acreage filled with native grasses and wildflowers in 2018 to this home with just a lawn. In a short time, they transformed the space, creating a native pollinator garden featuring more than 1,300 plants. Along the way they have encouraged others to convert their yards to feature Midwest native plants.

5008 Decatur St.: Starting with a weed-filled space, the owner has transformed the area into an entertainment garden featuring rooms for living, dining and entertaining surrounded by heirloom Hosta plants.

Munroe-Meyer Walk features six gardens

Several types of gardens are featured at the 53rd Annual Munroe-Meyer Guild Garden Walk, which will be held June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The walk showcases six gardens, with funds raised to support the Munroe-Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“The gardens this year run the gamut from small and cozy but full of interesting items to a three-acre woodland with walking paths for visitors to find the different regions from the world represented,” said Luann Rabe, president of the guild. “We hope you find the three panda bears.”

Some of the gardens are sunny to mostly shade; others are all flowers while other include vegetable gardens or eclectic garden art. A master gardener from the Nebraska extension office will be at each garden to answer any plant questions.

To enhance the experience, classic cars will be parked in every homeowner’s driveway. Various artists and many new vendors will be showcased at one of the gardens.

Tickets are $25 per person. Last year, with the proceeds from the walk, the Munroe-Meyer Guild provided funding to:

Support studies to provide physiological recordings to quantify patient comfort;

Create a virtual parent series to partner with parents to support youth development;

Adapt toys with special switches to provide play opportunities for all abilities; and

Support a program to teach acceptance and build comfort with health and self-care routines for children with autism.

Tickets may be purchased online at app1.unmc.edu/forms/mmi/garden or at many area garden centers.

Roses the star of Rose Society event

The Omaha Rose Society’s rose garden walk will feature all types of roses as well as perennials and annuals.

One garden has a pond, one has chickens and some have vegetable gardens, too.

“Our rose gardens should be in full bloom,” Rose Society President Don Swanson said. “See traditional florist-type blooms as well as “easy-care” roses. Bring your questions about roses, and we will be happy to answer them.”

The four-garden walk June 26 runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 with children under 12 free. The list of gardens are posted on the Omaha Rose Society Facebook page.

Tickets will be sold during the rose show at Lauritzen Botanical Gardens on June 12 and at the featured gardens on the day of the show.

Questions may be addressed to Swanson at 402-493-5986.

