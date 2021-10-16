Environmental stress, ill-timed pruning is causing lilacs to bloom

Memories bloom

After reading that some peonies live from 75 to 100 years, Lois Hurd of Grinnell, Iowa, wrote to me about the plants in her former garden.

“I had to sell my house in Omaha last year. There were some peonies in the back yard that Dad planted before his death in 1955. I had planted some from my aunt’s garden in the late ’70s,” she said. “I couldn’t take any with me, but my nephew came from Colorado to dig up some to take to his home. He also took some for my niece, who’s currently in Okinawa where her husband is stationed. They plan to transplant them to their home in Iowa. Chris told me that the peonies will be a remembrance of Grandma and me.”

Hurd said it’s nice to know that plants can evoke so many memories of loved ones, and that we can keep a piece of them with us.

She loves the idea of sharing plants. But she said — according to the older members of the South Omaha Horticultural Society — you must not thank people for the plant but for thinking of you.

“You can have beautiful flower beds or planters without spending a ton of money,” she wrote. “Most gardeners are happy to share with others.”

