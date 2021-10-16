Environmental stress, ill-timed pruning is causing lilacs to bloom

Did you know plants can get stressed out just like you?
That’s why, the Nebraska Extension’s Kathleen Cue said, we’re seeing spring blooming plants like lilacs flowering again.
“In a ‘normal’ growing season flower buds will break dormancy in the spring and emerging buds will open,” she said. “Environmental conditions and ill-timed pruning will disrupt the timing of flower bud emergence.”
This year, the double-digit freeze of February followed by the cold, wet spring heading into a hot summer were the instigation of late flowering in lilacs.
High humidity and moisture this summer are also favorable to various fungal diseases, said Cue’s co-worker, Scott Evans, which can also stress a plant.
Fall flowers aren’t always a sign of stress. There are multiple cultivars of iris that are repeat bloomers. The most popular one is Iris Immortality, which has white flowers. Another is a semi-miniature called What Again.
“When it comes to newly planted perennials that traditionally bloom in the spring, they could have a pop of color this fall. This is a good sign because it shows they are established and happy,” Evans said. “We are seeing a great show of blooms on the Endless Summer Hydrangea series right now. This is thanks to all the snow we had in February protecting them from the cold.”
It’s also not uncommon for magnolia and crabapples to have sporadic blooms in the fall.
But Evans said the blooming lilacs are more shocking because they’ve already dropped leaves.
“It is a stark contrast because the older leaves have fallen, new shoots have grown with bright green leaves and topped off with blooms,” he said.
While it’s nothing to worry about, Cue and Evans both agree it’s not-so-easy for the plant as it heads into dormancy.
“This abrupt variation in weather is difficult for us to handle, but imagine being a plant stuck outside and weathering whatever Mother Nature throws your way,” Cue said.
It’s important to note that the late flowering of a lilac does not indicate a dying plant, Cue said. It does, however, point to something being off, whether it is manmade or environmental.
Besides environmental factors like drought, deep cold, late frost and extreme springs, pruning late in any growing season is going to disrupt flowering the following year because mid-summer to late fall pruning removes flower buds that have already formed.
There’s some things you can do to help lilacs in the months ahead. Deep, infrequent irrigation, mulching with 2 to 4 inches of wood chips or shredded bark, and refraining from fertilizing are good practices, providing the support plants need to go about their normal cycles of emerging, growing, and flowering next year.
Memories bloom
After reading that some peonies live from 75 to 100 years, Lois Hurd of Grinnell, Iowa, wrote to me about the plants in her former garden.
“I had to sell my house in Omaha last year. There were some peonies in the back yard that Dad planted before his death in 1955. I had planted some from my aunt’s garden in the late ’70s,” she said. “I couldn’t take any with me, but my nephew came from Colorado to dig up some to take to his home. He also took some for my niece, who’s currently in Okinawa where her husband is stationed. They plan to transplant them to their home in Iowa. Chris told me that the peonies will be a remembrance of Grandma and me.”
Hurd said it’s nice to know that plants can evoke so many memories of loved ones, and that we can keep a piece of them with us.
She loves the idea of sharing plants. But she said — according to the older members of the South Omaha Horticultural Society — you must not thank people for the plant but for thinking of you.
“You can have beautiful flower beds or planters without spending a ton of money,” she wrote. “Most gardeners are happy to share with others.”
