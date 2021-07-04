 Skip to main content
Evans: Visitors from the south could be attacking your petunias and geraniums
Tobacco budworms aren't cold hardy to Nebraska and fly in every year from the southern part of the United States.

 SCOTT EVANS

If you are starting to see holes in your petunias, the culprit is likely the tobacco budworm.

They're feasting geraniums in the Omaha area, too.

Petunia damage will start to show up as holes in the flowers.

The insects aren't cold hardy to Nebraska and fly in every year from the southern part of the United States. The larva feeds on the flowers of both plants.

Petunia damage will start to show up as holes in the flowers. In geraniums, the damage is a little more aggressive.

The caterpillar will chew through the sides of the unopened flower buds and feed on the flowers.

The caterpillar will chew through the sides of the unopened flower buds and feed on the flowers. We often get calls of clients saying that their geranium flowers are not opening or if they do, the flower petals are gone.

When they are on petunias you can scout the bottom side of the leaves and also look at the base of the plant. Remove any that you find.

With geraniums, you can do the same thing. However, once the caterpillars are inside the geranium buds, it's difficult to pick them out or treat them with insecticides.

Garden calendar

  • We are getting calls about bagworms emerging on evergreens. Now is the time to use low impact products with the AI Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki or spinosad.
  • Grub management products can start going down on lawns with a history of grub problems.
  • Soldier beetles are out and about pollinating plants. These beneficial insects are harmless to your landscape plants.
  • Yellow nut sedge is starting to show up in lawns. Products with the AI sulfentrazone or halosulfuron will help manage the weed.
  • Plan on canning this season? Gauge pressure canners can be tested for free at our office.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension Office

