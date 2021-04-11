For the kitchen garden, there are lots of native herbs to choose from in Nebraska

There’s nothing as satisfying to a cook and gardener than walking a few steps to a vegetable bed in your backyard or even to a window sill for those tasty herbs that make a dish special.

In Nebraska, you have lots to choose from, because for the most part, perennial herbs hardy to the state are easy to grow.

Their needs vary, however, and there is a way around that, according to Bob Henrickson of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

Growing them in containers or raised beds allows for more flexibility in how much moisture and drainage they receive. Because these sites dry out quickly, mulching will help.

A few of the Arboretum team’s favorite yard-to-kitchen herbs:

Calamint, Calamintha, grows into a compact mound 15-18 inches high. Its gray-green foliage is a popular ingredient in Italian cuisine for its distinctive flavor of mint and savory that complements garlic-based sauces, soups and stews. The dried leaves also make an appealing tea. It’s a pollinator magnet with loads of tiny, airy white blooms in upright sprays from June until frost.

Chives, Allium schoenoprasum, has grass-like foliage that tastes of fresh onion, useful in a wide range of dishes.