For the kitchen garden, there are lots of native herbs to choose from in Nebraska
For the kitchen garden, there are lots of native herbs to choose from in Nebraska

Kitchen garden of herbs.

Lettuce, leaf celery and small leaved basil are perfect for a mini kitchen garden.

There’s nothing as satisfying to a cook and gardener than walking a few steps to a vegetable bed in your backyard or even to a window sill for those tasty herbs that make a dish special.

In Nebraska, you have lots to choose from, because for the most part, perennial herbs hardy to the state are easy to grow.

Their needs vary, however, and there is a way around that, according to Bob Henrickson of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

Growing them in containers or raised beds allows for more flexibility in how much moisture and drainage they receive. Because these sites dry out quickly, mulching will help.

A few of the Arboretum team’s favorite yard-to-kitchen herbs:

Calamint, Calamintha, grows into a compact mound 15-18 inches high. Its gray-green foliage is a popular ingredient in Italian cuisine for its distinctive flavor of mint and savory that complements garlic-based sauces, soups and stews. The dried leaves also make an appealing tea. It’s a pollinator magnet with loads of tiny, airy white blooms in upright sprays from June until frost.

Chives, Allium schoenoprasum, has grass-like foliage that tastes of fresh onion, useful in a wide range of dishes.

Tarragon, Artemisia dracunculus, is a woody perennial that will grow 2 feet high in full sun and rich, well-drained soil. It has a minty anise flavor useful for herbal vinegars and other uses.

Hyssop, Hyssoppus officinalis, tastes like mint with a hint of lavender and a slight bitterness that lightens up vegetable and other dishes. It thrives in hot, dry summers under full sun. It has narrow, dark green leaves and spikes of small blue flowers in summer.

Lavender, Lavandula species, can be used in everything from bath salts, soaps and lotions to scones and pound cake. To enjoy its fragrance year-round, dry and preserve it by hanging small blooming bunches upside-down in a dark, dry room. For winter protection, it’s best surrounded with tall plants and leaf fall.

Lemon Balm, Melisssa officinalis, has wonderful lemon-scented foliage that can be used to flavor salads, fruit cups or herbal tea. It can be quite aggressive, so is best planted in confined spaces in sun or part shade. Frequent pruning will encourage new, more fragrant, leaves and minimize spread.

Lovage, Levisticum officinalis, has sturdy stalks of flat-topped yellow flowers up to 6 feet high in late spring, making it an excellent vertical addition to use just like celery in salads, soups, stews, frittatas, egg and potato salad. And if you like bloody Marys, the hollow stalk of lovage is perfect for them.

Mints, Mentha species, are very aggressive. To prevent spreading, plant them in containers, confined spaces or raised beds. They add a minty flavor to a wide range of dishes.

Oregano, Origanum species, grow 12-24 inches high and 10-20 inches wide, and is a flavorful addition to Italian pastas and stews. It requires full sun and well-drained soil. Its loose clusters of small white flowers are a great nectar source for bees and butterflies.

Sage, Salvia officinalis, is an attractive low shrub with velvety, greyish green leaves. Frying it mellows its flavor; fried sage can be crumbled over a dish to heighten flavor at the last moment. It can also be added fresh to teas and drinks and fresh or dried to sauces, compound butters, meat marinades, pastries and breads.

Savory, Satureja montana, is a compact plant with dark green leaves and woody stems, growing to 15 inches high and needing protection from winter winds. The aromatic foliage has a strong peppery flavor. It’s often paired with beans during cooking since adding salt can toughen beans. Fresh or dried leaves can be used to infuse vinegar, make herb butters or steeped for tea.

Thyme, Thymus vulgaris, is a small, many-branched perennial shrub 12 inches wide that adds a minty, somewhat peppery flavor to a variety of culinary dishes. Like lavender, it’s best sheltered in mulch or leaf litter through the winter.



Men’s Club sale

The Omaha Men’s Garden Club plant sale is just ahead.

The annual event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 at the Keystone Event Center, 7803 Military Ave.

Heirloom tomatoes, peppers and bedding plants will be sold as well as tropicals.

“We have the best selection of heirloom tomato plants you will find in our area,” club member Rita Corell said. “The tomato plants are always a big hit. We have some nice Italian and specialty pepper plants too, in addition to a few other vegetable plants for the garden.”

Proceeds help fund community grant programs. Go to mensgardenclubofomaha.com/plant-sale/ for more information.

Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves. The number of people let in will be limited due to the coronavirus.

Gardening for diversity

A hands-on workshop about gardening for diversity will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa.

Cost is $15 per person.

The event will focus on plant species selection, native garden landscaping and where to purchase your plants.

This is the second of six sessions that cover different aspects of native gardening, from planning to planting.

Online pre-registration is required as space is limited. Go to pottconservation.com.

The next session will be April 26 at Narrows River Park north of Council Bluffs. Participants will learn hands-on how to plant and space native plants in a pollinator garden.

Garden calendar

  • Ornamental pear trees are in full bloom; fungicides should be applied once the majority of the flowers have fallen. Look for fungicides with myclobutanil as the active ingredient. Spray through the month of May.
  • Dandelions are considered an eyesore by many. However, dandelions provide much-needed nutrition to many of our early emerging pollinators. Consider letting them bloom and then pulling them once done.
  • Pre-emergent products to help manage crabgrass and other troublesome annual weeds ideally go down when the soil temps are around 55F for a few days in a row. However, if applied early they could possibly break down early and a second application might be in order.
  • Vegetable garden rotation will help reduce disease and insect pressure. Remember that tomatoes, eggplant, peppers and potatoes are all in the same plant family.
  • Henbit and common speedwell are blooming right now. They are both cool- season annuals and will germinate late fall or late winter. An application of a PRE in the fall will help reduce the weed population.
  • Mow your lawn at 3 or 3.5 inches all season long and mulch the clippings. Grass clippings do not contribute to thatch buildup and can return up to one pound of nitrogen over the course of the season to the lawn.

Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

