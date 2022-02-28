Despite warm temperatures, hold off on cleaning up yards

Don’t let this week’s warm weather lure you into cleaning up your yard too early.

Insects are still relying on leaves and yard debris for shelter and there are likely more chilly days ahead.

There are plenty of other things to do.

“We can be picking up trash, debris,” said Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. “We can be identifying branches in trees that might be damaged or broken that need to be removed.”

Tie ribbons on those branches but wait until later in March if not April before doing any pruning. Evans said some research suggests trees are better able to seal off wounds during the spring rather than late fall or winter. Exceptions would include fruit, oak and elm trees.

It’s still too early to apply fertilizer to lawns. Water if the soil is not frozen.

Now is a good time to plan for aeration and overseeding the lawn in bare areas you noticed last fall or over the winter. The best time to overseed is generally mid-April.

The million-dollar question, Evans said, is when to cut back perennials but still protect insects that may be wintering in hollow stems.

“Insects don’t emerge at the same time so there is no magical date,” he said. “But the longer you wait the better.”

If you can’t resist raking up leaves, put them in a pile and leave them instead of tossing them in the trash. Spring yard waste pickup doesn’t start until May 2 and runs through June 10.

You’ll have a double benefit of saving some insects and producing compost and/or mulch for your gardens, said Nebraska Extension entomologist Jody Green.

It won’t be long before the spring warmup will be here for good.

“When it's the average temperature is 50 degrees for several days, the early emerging insects can be sustained," Green said. "That's when overwintered insects emerge from stems, leaf litter, logs, under stones and soil, and begin the cycle all over again."

