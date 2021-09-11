Increase in hummingbirds noticed across Nebraska

Hummingbirds aren’t the only birds that have popped in. Area birders have also seen more orioles lately.

Ian Feilmann of Bellevue said he noticed oriole numbers begin to increase about three years ago. And this year, he saw a jump in hummingbirds. It’s interesting, he said, how the tiny hummingbird doesn’t seem to be intimidated by the larger orioles.

Jackie Fox of the Elkhorn area is not sure why she’s seeing more hummingbirds, but she’s enjoying the show.

“I love how tiny and quick they are, and when one hovers near me to check me out, it takes my breath away,” she said.

Liz Garcia of Utica said she had at least 40 hummingbirds in her garden the first week of September, the most she has ever had at one time. In years past, she said, the number has peaked around 30.

Ornithologists say there’s no clear reason for the increased numbers at feeders and in gardens.

Data from eBird, a public bird-reporting website run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, show that sightings of hummingbirds are up in Nebraska but oriole numbers are fairly average. The numbers show what could be a concentration of birds migrating through a bit earlier.