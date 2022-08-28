Garden calendar: It's a good time for fall lawn prep

Now is a great time to triple aerate or power rake and overseed lawns that were damaged over the summer. Use a turf type tall fescue blend in shady areas. Either Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue can be used in sunny locations. Keep the seeded areas moist, not soggy or dry.
Pull weeds in newly planted fall gardens to allow full sunlight to nurture new veggie seedlings.
Rake fallen leaves from trees infected with various foliar diseases and discard. Inspect annual container plantings for spotted leaves and do the same.
Scout locations for fall tree, shrub and perennial flower plantings. Consider the eventual size and sun/shade preferences when choosing specific plants.
Remove the diseased or insect-infested parts of vegetable plants and toss them into the trash and the non-affected parts into the compost pile. Give the pile a turn every two weeks.
Lift and separate iris, using a 4-pronged potato fork. Inspect for borers or soft rot and cut affected portions of the plant away. Allow cut surfaces to dry under a shade tree before replanting.
— John Fech, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties
