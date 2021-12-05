Garden notes: A bench, sign or path will help that natural area look tidier

A reader reached out, saying she’s been trying to go more natural with her yard and was upset about the complaints it brought from neighbors.
They thought it looked unkempt. She, meanwhile, wanted them to appreciate what she’s doing to help pollinators and the environment.
I asked Benjamin Vogt of Monarch Gardens if he had any solutions. As well as the consulting work he does for homeowners, he’s written two books. The first, “A New Garden Ethic,” came out four years ago. His second, “Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design,” will be available next fall.
Vogt said he’s seen some sloppy gardens that could be helped with a structure such as a bench, arbor, sculpture, pathway, fence or a sign. Signs that state what the garden is and why it’s beneficial are reported far less.
That’s especially important if it’s in the front yard.
In an urban area, Vogt said, it’s important to avoid both aggressive and tall plants.
He recommends planting varieties that are 2 to 3 feet tall at most in your front yard in groups of three to five plants. Address plants that are leaning into the sidewalk or obstructing sight lines for someone backing out of their driveway.
“When I consult with people, I tell them those things are absolutely what needs to happen,” he said. “Just so it doesn’t look like someone threw up on the landscape.”
He supports cutting back plants in the spring instead of fall to provide much-needed cover for beneficial insects over the winter like butterflies and bees, and to help retain the snow, which provides much-needed moisture for the plant as it melts. Such cover, of course, will also benefit snakes, which eat mice.
Worries about rodents that might result from a more natural landscape are baseless, he says.
“When people express concerns about rodents and disease, that’s rats,” he said. “They are not attracted to seeds or plants. They like cheeseburgers and French fries − or human trash.”
Christmas ideas
Vogt said last year was one of his busiest. My yard is already stuffed with plants, but for a newcomer, having someone design your garden may be a dream present.
It’s not cheap. So, if you are looking for some other ideas to put under the Christmas tree, we asked for some advice from area experts and garden centers. Any of the plant nurseries in your neighborhood can probably help you out.
My daughter, Lindsay, wanted something to trim her houseplants and I got some great ideas from my Facebook houseplant group. Most recommended the Fiskars pruning snip they found at Lowe’s.
To save the skin on my arms, I’m hoping to get leather rose gloves.
Here’s some more ideas:
Canoyer Garden Center: Anyone in love with houseplants probably has a wish list that can be mined for ideas. The plant may be rare, uncommon or even a classic like pothos or philodendron, staff said. Of course, they need accessories like gloves, pruning shears or scissors.
Drips Botanical Elements: Owner Tres Johnson said holiday cactus are best sellers right now. “They make great gifts as well as centerpieces for tables,” he said. “The blooms are red, white, or pink and are super vibrant.” Norfolk Pine trees and Lemon Cypress are great for smaller spaces.
Karma Larsen, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum: This year, she’s going to give away moisture meters. “Mine is 10 inches long and so helpful with indoor plants in deep pots,” she said. “I can insert it into a deep root area and it registers immediately whether it’s on the wet or dry end.”
Nodest: Owner Shannon Beck has curated an assortment of small batch pottery from artists around the community. Everything from classic to quirky and unexpected; plus drainage to ensure a happy and healthy plant. Use the soil bar when you’re ready to put your new pot to use.
Sheelytown Market: Plants come first but macramé hangers, locally sourced pottery and moss poles and trellises are popular, too. “A house plant lover is always in need of fresh pottery and accessories to allow for more space for more house plants,” owner Amelia Rosser said.
Mulhall’s: Seeds make great stocking stuffers for gardeners eager for spring. “Every plant lover can use a new book to keep the passion and inspiration growing,” said Jocelyn Houston, marketing and brand manager.
Lanoha Nurseries: A gift card could be the best gift of all, plant expert Helen Hubbard said. Many gardeners are picky about their tools. Same with houseplants. “You have to touch it, feel it and see if the plant calls to you,” she said.
