Garden notes: A bench, sign or path will help that natural area look tidier

“When I consult with people, I tell them those things are absolutely what needs to happen,” he said. “Just so it doesn’t look like someone threw up on the landscape.”

He supports cutting back plants in the spring instead of fall to provide much-needed cover for beneficial insects over the winter like butterflies and bees, and to help retain the snow, which provides much-needed moisture for the plant as it melts. Such cover, of course, will also benefit snakes, which eat mice.

Worries about rodents that might result from a more natural landscape are baseless, he says.

“When people express concerns about rodents and disease, that’s rats,” he said. “They are not attracted to seeds or plants. They like cheeseburgers and French fries − or human trash.”

Christmas ideas

Vogt said last year was one of his busiest. My yard is already stuffed with plants, but for a newcomer, having someone design your garden may be a dream present.