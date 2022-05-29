Garden Notes: The backyard is where the magic happens for many gardeners

I love getting a peek into gardeners’ backyards — it’s like watching the behind-the-scenes reels from a movie set.

For lifetime gardeners, the backyard is where the magic happens. Compost is decomposing, plants are being divided and their favorite tools are stacked up against the side of the garage. Newer gardeners are experimenting, trying new plants and different design styles.

For many, the front yard is all about curb appeal and usually some effort is put into fitting into the neighborhood. Backyards are more often the place to relax, play and entertain.

The relative privacy of the backyard gives gardeners a place to try out new plants, wilder design styles or simply designate a low-maintenance zone where they can be outdoors without feeling the pressure to weed or fix something.

The backyard is a garden of opportunities (pun intended); here are some to consider:

Is this a low-maintenance relaxing zone or a well-groomed entertainment area? Or somewhere in between?

Is this a deep shade woodland retreat or a sunny wildflower bower?

Go ahead and grab that beautiful plant you’ve never heard of and see how it does!

Backyards are great for habitat; sheltered from the busyness and grime of the street with less pressure to keep things groomed for the neighbors.

Release yourself from the need to specify a “design style” and put your impulse purchase plants wherever they fit.

Seating areas can be planted with fragrant herbs, especially things like geraniums, mints and lemon grass that could help discourage mosquitoes.

Want to plant a nut tree but worried about having them drop on your driveway? Maybe the backyard is the right place for that hickory or bur oak.

Get wild with your play spaces! Plant interesting textures and leave room to dig in the dirt.

Start a tradition of sharing plant divisions with neighbors and discover new species.

Create a pet retreat, I plant a bunny garden for my pet rabbit every year and place a chicken wire run over it so she can nibble and explore.

Rose Society looking for help

Shrinking numbers have the Omaha Rose Society looking for help with caring for the rose garden at Memorial Park.

Members of the group have provided chemicals and plants through grants and their treasury. They’ve prepared the garden for winter with the help of Boy Scout Troop 31 and uncovered and pruned the plants in the spring each year.

“Once again, age and health has caught up with our members and we are in need of help to be able to keep up the effort of providing a beautiful rose garden where many stroll, jog and walk with their furry friends,” Madelaine Adler said.

The rose garden was established by the group in 1959.

Hundreds of rose bushes were donated by nurseries and planted by Omaha Rose Society members and city employees. Members performed much of the garden maintenance until late 1970s when age caught up with many of the members involved with that effort.

In 2007, the Omaha Rose Society resumed an interest in the memorial garden. Group members, led by Mike Eckley, planted hundreds of donated roses. Richard Ulmer began his deadheading crew chairmanship, which continued until he died in January.

Help is needed to remove leaves from around the roses, to spread mulch and to deadhead the roses throughout the summer months. For more information, call 402-451-7804.

Good news for monarchs

The World Wildlife Fund Mexico has just released results of the annual survey of monarch butterflies overwintering in central Mexico.

The butterflies occupied an estimated 2.835 hectares of forest during the winter of 2021–22. This represents an increase of about 35% compared to the previous winter, when monarchs occupied 2.1 hectares.

The Mexico count follows the release of the Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count that tallied 247,237 monarch butterflies observed across the West, a more than 100-fold increase from the previous year’s total of less than 2,000 monarchs and the highest total since 2016.

While this year’s numbers from Mexico and the western U.S. are steps in the right direction, they still indicate a severe population decline in both the eastern and western population over recent decades, and with a long way to go to recover this species. Western monarchs have declined by more than 95% since the 1980s, while the eastern population has declined by more than 70% in the last three decades.

In the 1990s, scientists estimated hundreds of millions of monarchs made the epic flight each fall from the northern plains of the U.S. and Canada to sites in the oyamel fir forests north of Mexico City. Surveys in 1996 and 1997 estimated that more than 18 hectares were occupied. Scientists estimate that at least 6 hectares are necessary to sustain the eastern population, meaning the current 2.8 hectares is still well below what is needed for recovery.

“This is great news and gives us some breathing room as we work to recover monarch numbers,” said Scott Hoffman Black, executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. “But there is still a long way to go to ensure that my grandchildren will be able to see monarchs every summer.”

Hoffman Black said all people can help monarchs by planting native milkweed and other native flowers and eliminating insecticide use.

“If you can plant a home garden, if you can advocate for pollinator-friendly practices in your public parks, if you can restore monarch habitat on your farmland — then you can be part of the solution to save monarch butterflies from extinction,” he said.