Garden oasis in downtown Omaha grows food and community

A once-empty plot of land at 13th and Leavenworth Streets is growing food, flowers and community.
Amy Walstrom, who works downtown, has watched the transformation of the Sacred Seed Pop-up Garden on her daily walks. After the Warren Distribution building there was torn down in 2017, the lot has changed from a weedy patch to a haven for pollinators and birds — and people.
“It’s lovely,’’ Walstrom said. “The colors, the variety of plants. The fact that they have labeled what all the different plants are, so if I wanted to duplicate them in my own yard it won’t be so difficult.’’
Janis Regier of Natural Therapy first had the idea for a garden after the Warren building was demolished and approached Polina Schlott, whose husband, Bob, owns the property. The Schlotts liked the idea, with the caveat that the land could someday be sold or developed. Hence the reason it’s called a pop-up garden.
The first year was rough, but then the community started to build. The Nature Conservancy became involved, as did people at Kaneko, the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts and No More Empty Pots. Kinghorn Gardens helped with the layout as well as Taylor Keen, founder of Sacred Seed. Many others have come on board, including Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim.
The vegetables grown there are feeding multiple pantries, with 1,539 pounds donated so far, and it’s become a learning center for children, teaching them about sustainable gardening and monarch butterflies. Clients at Mosaic get a chance to enjoy nature by helping with the upkeep.
“It’s a community space, bringing together nonprofits that normally wouldn’t have a reason to,’’ said Andrew Bauer, director of finance and operation at the Nature Conservancy office nearby.
On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., the Nature Conservancy is hosting a discussion about the collaboration at the garden. The panel will feature staff from the Nature Conservancy, No More Empty Pots, Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim and the Bemis Center. Information can be found on the garden’s Facebook page.
The garden itself is a mix, too, of native perennials and several varieties of produce.
“It’s designed to look like rolling sand hills and paths, so we could do classes and gatherings,’’ said horticulturist Nancy Scott. “One whole section is native plants, with a lot of native Nebraska wildflower grasses. It’s just lovely now.’’
At the heart of the vegetable garden is corn grown from seeds donated by Sacred Seed’s Keen, a member of the Omaha Tribe.
The corn is planted in a traditional manner, with sunflowers to protect the plants from the wind and beans providing potassium. Squash plants below shade the ground, keeping it moist and preventing weeds.
“Taylor is the keeper of some of the seeds; some of the strains are sacred to the Omaha Tribe,’’ Scott said.
Many more heirloom seeds have been used to plant all types of vegetables and even watermelon. There are all kinds of herbs and edible plants and three kinds of naturally colored cottons.
Broom corn will someday be used in a class on making brooms.
“We’ve got lots and lots of flowers around the outside edges to attract pollinators,’’ Scott said. “We’ve got birds eating old sunflower seeds.’’
Volunteers, scheduled to help out three times a week, brought in 30 tons of compost and then dug it in as well as two giant loads of wood chips for the paths.
If it all sounds like a lot of work for a spot that could one day hold a building again, Bauer said they are prepared for that eventuality.
All the plants can be moved, he said. Maybe to another pop-up location.
Polina Schlott said this garden will still be there for another season, as there are no plans to develop the lot. She has been involved with fundraising and has enjoyed hearing the stories of how the little garden oasis in downtown Omaha has affected its visitors.
Scott said it’s much more than just food.
“It’s a beautiful place to gather for people in that downtown area,’’ she said.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034
Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living
